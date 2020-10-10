Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ex-police officer on bail in George Floyd case allowed to leave Minnesota

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, will be allowed to leave the state of Minnesota while awaiting trial under bail conditions amended to reflect concerns over his safety. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said in a court ruling made public on Friday that he had been presented with "evidence supporting safety concerns that have arisen in the pretrial conditional release supervision" of Chauvin.

Meet the Americans 'standing by' for possible election violence

Some Americans worried about possible violence after the U.S. presidential election are forming community watch groups, others are working on conflict de-escalation and still others are purchasing guns, according to two dozen voters, online groups and data surveyed by Reuters. A common fear is that the Nov. 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remains undecided, leading to protests that could escalate into civil unrest, or even sectarian conflict.

California fire department confiscates PG&E's equipment in wildfire investigation

California's fire department has taken possession of PG&E Corp's equipment as part of an ongoing investigation into the company's role in last month's Zogg Fire that killed four people, the power provider said on Friday. The company said in its filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/75488/000095015720001260/form8-k.htm California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has not yet determined the cause of the wildfire, which began on Sept. 27.

Trump to resume campaigning with White House event, Florida rally

U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday then hold a rally in Florida two days later. A White House official said Trump will address the crowd on Saturday from a balcony on a "law and order" theme. A source familiar with the situation said the crowd could be in the hundreds, and all were expected to wear masks.

Amid pandemic, sharply increased U.S. detention times put migrants at risk

The 31-year-old Cuban rancher arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border after crossing through nearly a dozen countries to seek political asylum in the United States. More than a year later, Yudanys Perez remains locked up. As he presses his legal case, he's been shuttled among six immigration detention centers and denied parole seven times.

What we know - and don't know - about Trump's COVID-19 illness

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed early on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but several questions about the course of his illness remain unknown. The following is some of what is known and what is still unclear about the president's bout with COVID-19:

Trump says he wants to see bigger COVID-19 aid deal than Democrats, Republicans

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to see a bigger coronavirus stimulus package than either Democrats or Republicans are offering, after previously calling off negotiations to reach the long-sought deal. Trump made the remarks in an interview with conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh after reports suggested the White House is preparing to raise its offer for an aid deal to $1.8 trillion from $1.6 trillion, still shy of the $2.2 trillion that Democrats are seeking.

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set. The biggest concern is that the White House and Congress could get swept up in a "Blue Wave" of Democratic wins that give Biden the power to propose and pass a sweeping set of tax reforms.

Militia members, others charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor; she says Trump complicit

Thirteen men, seven of them associated with an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, have been arrested on charges of conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state legislature and threaten law enforcement, prosecutors said on Thursday. The suspects had plotted to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has clashed publicly with Republican President Donald Trump over state coronavirus restrictions, ahead of next month's presidential election, according to state and federal criminal complaints.

Delta's intensity slips near land, still a big and powerful storm

The streets in this southwest Louisiana city were deserted on Friday as residents fled ahead of Hurricane Delta, filling hotels or taking shelter away from the storm's path. Delta's winds weakened to 105 miles per hour (165 kph) and could decrease further ahead of a projected landfall on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. It will hit a corner of the state repeatedly battered by storms this year.