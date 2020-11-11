Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states and joined by President Donald Trump's administration. Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh indicated skepticism during two hours of arguments in the case toward the stance by the Republican challengers that the entire law must fall if a single key provision, called the individual mandate, is deemed unconstitutional.

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

U.S. President Donald Trump hopes a recount of votes will help keep President-elect Joe Biden out of the White House, but as common as recounts may be, especially for state and local candidates, only three in the last two decades have changed the result and none for a presidential election. Here's how recounts work and the impact they have had:

Biden plans move into White House as Trump clings to hope

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will further lay the groundwork for his new administration on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of longshot lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power. Trump has declined to concede, instead lodging unsupported charges of election fraud that have gained little traction.

After McCarrick report, pope vows to 'uproot evil' of clerical sexual abuse

Pope Francis, in his first public comment after the release of an explosive report on the Vatican's mishandling of the case of ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, on Wednesday again vowed to put an end to sexual abuse in the Church. "Yesterday, the report about the painful case of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was published. I renew my closeness to the victims of every abuse and the commitment of the Church to uproot this evil," Francis said at his weekly general audience.

Democrats secure control of House of Representatives with reduced majority: AP

The Democratic Party secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives but with a slimmer majority after winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press https://bit.ly/32AoEhI reported. Democrats secured the majority after AP declared three winners late on Tuesday; incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O'Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.

Trump campaign presses legal attack on election, as postal worker recants ballot fraud claims

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Tuesday it would file a lawsuit to stop the battleground state of Michigan from certifying its election results, as congressional Democrats said a witness who had raised accusations of ballot tampering in Pennsylvania recanted his allegations. The Michigan lawsuit will request that election results in the state not be certified until it can be verified that votes were cast lawfully, Trump campaign attorney Matt Morgan told reporters on a conference call.

Biden confidant Antony Blinken expected to get key foreign policy role

Antony Blinken, a veteran diplomat and longtime confidant of President-elect Joe Biden, is expected to play a senior role as the incoming administration looks to jettison President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda and restore relations with U.S. allies. With his decades of experience on Capitol Hill, at the White House and as the former No. 2 at the State Department, Blinken is widely seen in Washington as a natural fit to be Biden's national security adviser or a possible pick for secretary of state.

Nearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump's refusal to concede: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election after most media organizations called the race for the Democrat based on his leads in critical battleground states, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Biden - who needed 270 Electoral College votes to win - had 279 of those votes to 214 for Trump with results in three states not yet complete, according to Edison Research. In the popular vote, Biden got 76.3 million, or 50.7% of the total, to 71.6 million, or 47.6%, for Trump.

U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

Top Republicans in the U.S. Congress for now are supporting President Donald Trump's attempt to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but some senior aides said Trump must soon produce significant evidence or exit the stage. A handful of Republican senators have said they recognize Biden as last week's winner. Many more have not but are suggesting limits to their patience in giving Trump the benefit of the doubt.

One killed, seven wounded in late night shooting in Tampa, Florida

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night, local authorities said. Investigators believe a group of people travelling in a vehicle with tinted windows fired multiple shots as they drove past people gathered near the basketball court.