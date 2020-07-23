Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Chicago mayor, police to hold briefing after major shooting

Chicago's mayor and police superintendent will hold a briefing Wednesday morning following a major shooting overnight and as U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seek to spotlight violence in Democrat-run cities as a campaign issue. Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown are scheduled to brief the media at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT).

Sierra Club examines racist past, painful legacy of John Muir

The Sierra Club on Wednesday said it would examine its "substantial role" in perpetuating white supremacy and denounced the racist actions of environmentalist icon John Muir, a prominent figure in the preservation of America's wilderness. Michael Brune, the executive director of the 128-year-old Sierra Club, said it was committed to becoming an actively anti-racist organization and laid out some changes that would be made as the group works to counter racism and exclusion.

Texas county stores bodies in trucks as state sets one-day record for COVID-19 deaths

Texas on Wednesday set one-day records for increases in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state, forcing one county to store bodies in refrigerated trucks and prompting a top health official there to call for new stay-at-home orders. Texas, which reported 197 deaths and 10,893 hospitalizations, has been one of the states hardest hit by the resurgent coronavirus. Hidalgo County, at the southern tip of the state on the U.S. border with Mexico, has seen cases rise 60 percent in the last week, according to a Reuters tally, with deaths doubling to more than 360.

Trump announces surge of federal agents into Chicago, Albuquerque to combat crime

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that federal law enforcement agents will be dispatched to cities facing challenges with violent crime, including Chicago, Illinois and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Speaking at the White House, Trump blamed the increases in violence on left-leaning movements to "dismantle and dissolve" local police departments in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

Court documents reveal secretive federal unit deployed for 'Operation Diligent Valor' in Oregon

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deployed more than 100 federal agents to Portland, Oregon, on a mission named "Operation Diligent Valor" to patrol government buildings as anti-racism protests flared this month, court documents show. The documents, filed on Tuesday, helped shed light on what had been a secretive operation that involved days of violent clashes between unidentified federal law enforcement officers and anti-racist protesters outside a federal courthouse.

Trump says he never asked ambassador to bring British Open to his golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied reports in U.S. media that he had asked the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson to try to bring the Open Championship to his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland. "I read a story about it today, and I ... never spoke to Woody Johnson about doing that, no," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump says he is comfortable having his son and grandchildren back in schools

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Trump's push for schools to reopen comes even as cases of the deadly disease skyrocket across the country, including in states critical to his re-election in November such as Florida and Texas.

U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that Corteva Inc can continue to sell an agricultural weed killer that environmentalists said was threatening to plants and wildlife. The decision to allow sales of Enlist Duo boosts Corteva's advantage in the farm sector a month after the same court blocked a rival herbicide sold by Bayer AG. The companies compete for sales of chemicals and seeds in the $40 billion U.S. soybean market.

California surpasses New York as worst-hit state in coronavirus cases

California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the nation's outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases of COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally of county data. Total cases in the most populous U.S. state climbed above 414,000 with just a handful of California counties reporting 4,700 new cases so far on Wednesday.

Mothers across U.S. stand up to federal agents at anti-racism protests

Wearing bike helmets and yellow T-shirts, America's mothers are confronting federal agents in combat gear to protect anti-racism protesters in Portland and, soon, other U.S. cities where President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down. Wall of Moms groups have formed in at least six cities including New York and Chicago in the four days since mainly white suburban moms in Portland started making human walls in front of demonstrators.