Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, state data showed on Friday. The surge in turnout after four days of early in-person voting, and about four weeks of mail-in voting, showed that voter participation in the two races is on pace to rival the records set in the November presidential contest in which Biden defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Biden adviser says COVID-19 aid deal should not hamper Fed emergency lending

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief economic adviser said on Friday a coronavirus relief plan under negotiation in Congress should not include a provision that would restrict the ability of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve to fight economic crises. "As we navigate through an unprecedented economic crisis, it is in the interests of the American people to maintain the Fed's ability to respond quickly and forcefully," Brian Deese, who will head the White House National Economic Council for Biden, said in a statement. "Undermining that authority could mean less lending to Main Street businesses, higher unemployment, and greater economic pain across the nation."

Trump remains willing to take coronavirus vaccine -spokesman

White House Spokesman Brian Morgenstern on Friday said that President Donald Trump remains willing to take the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine when the time is right, noting that Trump has already been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Iconic Washington Monument shut after visit by COVID-infected Interior secretary

The U.S. Interior Department said on Friday it has temporarily closed the Washington Monument because of a shortage of staff due to quarantines following a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is infected with the coronavirus.

"As we do in all circumstances when an employee attests to having COVID-19, we work with our public health officials to ensure all guidance from the CDC is followed, such as identifying close contacts and cleaning areas as appropriate," Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email.

U.S. House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed and sent to the Senate a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds to avoid a midnight government shutdown, as negotiators work on a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill and a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending bill through September 2021. The Senate is expected to try to vote later on Friday on the stopgap measure, which provides government agency funding through midnight on Sunday. It will need the cooperation of all 100 senators to bypass procedural steps and hold a quick vote.

Biden team says Defense Department officials halted cooperation

Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. After Biden beat President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, the Democrat's team only began meeting with administration officials in late November to coordinate the handover.

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell should stay behind bars, deserves no bail

U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject her proposed $28.5 million bail package. In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, prosecutors said Maxwell has essentially rehashed previously rejected arguments for bail, and that she remains an "extreme flight risk" from "incredibly serious" charges.

Apple shuts some California stores as coronavirus cases spike

Apple Inc said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down 1.3% in trading after the bell. Apple's website showed that at least 12 stores were being shut starting Friday and Saturday, including those at Grove, Sherman Oaks and Beverly Center, just a week ahead of peak holiday season.

California hospitals overrun even as vaccine is rolled out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Even as high profile figures like U.S. Vice President Mike Pence rolled up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations, patients already ill with the disease crowded emergency rooms and overran intensive care units in California, now a worldwide epicenter. Another 41,000 people tested positive in the most populous U.S. state on Thursday, and 300 died, state public health officials said. In a state with 40 million residents, only about 1,200 intensive care beds remained available by Friday - just 2.1% of the total, the California Department of Public Health said.

New York City changes admissions at many schools to ease racial segregation

New York City is overhauling how it admits students to some of its most competitive public schools to make them less segregated by race and wealth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday. Some selective Manhattan high schools, particularly in wealthy neighborhoods, are allowed to give children who live nearby priority in admissions, which has tended to put children living in poorer neighborhoods at a disadvantage. These so-called geographic priorities will be ended over the coming two years, making it easier for children from anywhere to apply for a spot, the mayor said at a news conference.