Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In nod to conservatives, Trump reveals new list of potential Supreme Court picks

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a list of potential nominees - including three sitting U.S. senators - to fill any future Supreme Court vacancies in a move aimed at bolstering support among conservative voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election. At a White House event, Trump announced a list of 20 potential justices, saying they all would preserve America's "founding principles." The Republican president also urged his Democratic election rival, Joe Biden, to release his own list.

Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980s

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person when both plaintiffs were about 14. The suit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan, refers to the same alleged incident that Rapp first recounted in an October 2017 BuzzFeed interview that triggered Spacey's fall from grace in Hollywood.

Easing of New York dining ban a milestone in U.S. coronavirus battle

New York City got the governor's green light to partly resume indoor dining in three weeks, offering a lifeline to thousands of restaurants battered by the coronavirus and marking a milestone in the city's slow crawl back to normalcy. Restaurant owners in New York, an early epicenter of the U.S. epidemic, have been clamoring for an end to the indoor dining ban that was imposed in March as part of a series of lockdown measures to control the fast-spreading virus.

'Explosive' western U.S. wildfires threaten Oregon towns

Strong winds and high temperatures fed nearly 100 extreme wildfires across the U.S. West on Wednesday, severely damaging at least two small towns in Oregon where the governor declared an emergency for "unprecedented" blazes. Firefighters in California, Washington and Oregon retreated from uncontrolled fires that forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes and hundreds of thousands to lose power in the three states.

Trump said he knew virus was deadly but still played down crisis: Woodward book

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged to a journalist early in the coronavirus pandemic that he played down the danger of the health crisis despite having evidence to the contrary, according to a new book. "I wanted to always play it down," Trump told author Bob Woodward on March 19, days after he declared a national emergency. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

U.S. intelligence official told to halt Russian 2020 election meddling threat assessments: whistleblower

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told a former top aide to stop providing assessments of the threat of Russian interference in the Nov. 3 election and to play down U.S. white supremacist activity, according to a whistleblower complaint released on Wednesday. Brian Murphy, a former Homeland Security deputy undersecretary for intelligence, said in the complaint that Wolf told him in mid-May to begin reporting instead on political interference threats posed by China and Iran, and to highlight the involvement of left-wing groups in domestic disorder.

Ghislaine Maxwell's privacy does not justify keeping deposition sealed, Epstein accuser says

A woman who said she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking told a U.S. appeals court that Ghislaine Maxwell's desire for privacy failed to justify the continued sealing of a deposition that the British socialite has fought to keep out of the public eye. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre made the argument in a Wednesday filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ahead of Sept. 22 oral arguments over the release of materials from her now-settled defamation lawsuit against Maxwell.

Los Angeles bans trick-or-treating, Halloween activities in pandemic

Los Angeles County health officials said on Wednesday that trick-or-treating and Halloween gatherings would be banned in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. "Halloween gatherings, events or parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors," the Los Angeles County Department of Health said in a statement posted on its website.

Trump rallies in Nevada canceled over crowd-size restrictions

President Donald Trump's plan to hold campaign rallies this weekend at two Nevada airports was scrapped on Wednesday after local authorities said the events would violate the state's coronavirus-related ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Trump's campaign said the president would still travel to Nevada, a swing state that will help decide whether the Republican incumbent or Democratic rival Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 presidential election.

A Trump security chief acknowledges role of white supremacist extremists in U.S. urban violence

President Donald Trump's acting homeland security chief on Wednesday acknowledged that white supremacist extremists played a role in this year's urban violence in the United States, a revision of the administration's public descriptions of the political motivations of violent protesters. In what was billed as a "2020 State of the Homeland" speech, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf initially attributed violence in Portland, Oregon in particular to "violent opportunists" and went on to describe how protesters had attacked federal officers with sledge-hammers, pipes, fireworks, homemade bombs and other weapons.