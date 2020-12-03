Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump running out of time to solidify immigration agenda after U.S. election loss

President Donald Trump's administration is pushing to finalize new immigration restrictions before his term ends in January, according to three senior homeland security officials, a last-gasp effort in a policy area that was a central focus during his four years in office. The moves come even as Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rescind many of Trump's immigration policies. By finalizing rules that have just been proposed, or issuing last-minute orders, the administration could slow down Biden's efforts to undo many of Trump's signature measures that have made it harder for immigrants to enter and settle in the United States.

Los Angeles mayor orders residents to stay home to avert 'dreaded scenario'

The mayor of Los Angeles warned on Wednesday the city was nearing "a devastating tipping point" and ordered residents to stay in their homes and avoid social gatherings in new lockdown measures to rein in a surge in COVID-19 infections. His order https://www.lamayor.org/sites/g/files/wph446/f/page/file/20201202%20Mayor%20Public%20Order%20Targeted%20SAH%20Order_1.pdf limits nearly all social gatherings of people from more than a single household, mirroring a directive by county health officials last week, but exempts religious services and protests protected by the constitution.

U.S. health agency shortens quarantine guidance following coronavirus exposure

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said a shorter quarantine period of seven days with a negative COVID-19 test and 10 days without a test would work for individuals showing no symptoms after virus exposure, providing alternatives to the current 14-day standard.

The CDC said it still recommends a 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 as the best way to reduce its spread, calling the shorter options alternatives it hopes will increase compliance.

Ivanka Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over use of inauguration funds

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago. District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine's office disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday that the deposition had taken place that day.

As U.S. races toward COVID-19 vaccine, Britain takes the lead

Britain leapt ahead of the United States in approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, intensifying scrutiny on U.S. regulators as they consider whether to grant emergency use in the country that leads the world in coronavirus infections. A day after top U.S. health officials announced plans to begin vaccinating Americans as early as mid-December, British regulators granted emergency use approval to the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc along with Germany's BioNTech SE.

Explainer: Could Trump preemptively pardon his family — or even himself?

U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether the president could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final weeks in office. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump talked with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about pardoning him as recently as last week, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Six missing, homes destroyed in Alaska after rain triggers landslides

Six people were missing in Haines, Alaska, on Wednesday after record rains triggered landslides that destroyed four homes in the mountainous southeast, state troopers said. The landslide covered the area in 9 feet of mud, trees and debris, an Alaska state trooper said in a written statement.

Nearly 100,000 Californians lose power supply due to high fire risk

A high risk of fires due to weather conditions in California prompted Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Edison International's Southern California Edison to shut off power supply to close to 100,000 customers on Thursday.

SDG&E said http://www.sdgenews.com/article/sdge-implements-public-safety-power-shutoffssdge-implementa-apagones-electricos-de in a statement it had shut off supply to about 64,503 customers in parts of California including portions of Nestor and San Marcos, while Southern California Edison said https://www.sce.com/wildfire/psps it had cut supply to 33,164 customers.

Biden promises help to U.S. workers hit by pandemic, Trump hints at 2024 run

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday promised a group of workers hit by the raging COVID-19 pandemic that more aid would be on the way, while President Donald Trump hinted he may be ready to begin planning another run for the White House in 2024. Biden, who has pledged to act quickly to provide more resources to fight the health crisis after he is inaugurated on Jan. 20, told a group of workers and business owners that any emergency aid approved by Congress before he takes office would be only a "down payment."

U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

A federal judge in Michigan has declined to reprimand President Donald Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign.