Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Police say Autopilot not believed in use in Detroit Tesla crash

Detroit police said Tuesday they do not believe Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot was in use during a crash last week of a Tesla that became wedged underneath a tractor-trailer and left a passenger in critical condition. On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was aware of the "violent crash" in Detroit on March 11 and a Special Crash Investigation (SCI) team would investigate.

Anxious Americans to pay debt, taxes with COVID-19 stimulus checks

Michael Johnson, a construction worker in Washington, D.C., is waiting for the $1,400 check from the government promised after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last week. He's not planning a spending spree. He's nervous. "I'll try and get ahead on my mortgage a little bit. You know, we are still in this pandemic," Johnson, 45, said.

Biden administration unified in strong stance on China: senior U.S. official

The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, "tough-minded" stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the U.S. government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. Washington believed it was going into talks with top Chinese officials with an increasingly strong hand, and would lay out its concerns about China's behavior regarding Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang province, and Beijing's continuing "malicious" cyber activity, the official told a telephone briefing.

Texas House leader signals opposition to retroactive power price cuts

The leader of the Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday signaled he would not support requiring the state's grid operator to cut billions of dollars from electricity pricing during a cold snap that upended the state's power market. On Monday, the state Senate approved a proposal to order the state Public Utility Commission (PUC) to reduce electricity costs on power marketers during a February deep freeze. The proposal would reduce charges by about $5.1 billion including $900 million in fee cuts already approved by the PUC.

Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

Biden wants to make child tax credit permanent, White House says

President Joe Biden wants to make the child tax credit included in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program permanent, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. Biden and other officials in his administration are traveling across the United States to promote and explain the newly enacted relief measure, which provides $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans.

Ex-officer on trial for deadly arrest asks to show jury an earlier George Floyd arrest

About a year before George Floyd was killed in a deadly arrest by Minneapolis police officers last May, he had a different encounter with police in which he also became distressed as an officer pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of a car. On Tuesday, a lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder charges for Floyd's death, asked the judge to allow the jury, which is still being selected, to see evidence of the earlier episode.

Republicans struggle to drown out Biden's 'Help is Here' pandemic relief tour

Thomas McGarrigle, Republican Party chairman in Pennsylvania's Delaware County, is certain that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is bloated with Democratic goodies and benefits Americans who have not missed a paycheck during the pandemic. But McGarrigle had no grand plans to criticize Biden when the Democratic president on Tuesday makes the county his first stop on a "Help is Here" tour to tout the economic stimulus plan, passed by Congress despite unified Republican opposition.

Putin likely directed 2020 U.S. election meddling, U.S. report finds

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanctions on Moscow. The 15-page report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, added heft to longstanding allegations that some of Trump's top lieutenants were playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against then-candidate Joe Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. It also added new findings that Putin either oversaw or at least approved of the election meddling to benefit Trump.

Michigan man charged with threatening to kill Biden, Pelosi and Whitmer

Michigan state prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old man with threatening to kill President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, all Democrats, saying he claimed to "be the catalyst" for an American revolution, officials said on Tuesday. Whitmer previously had been the target of right-wing militia extremists who plotted to kidnap her ahead of last November's election, according to U.S. prosecutors.