Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul

The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Capitol siege could draw its first challenge on Tuesday, with a Republican senator arguing that trying a former president would violate the U.S. Constitution. Trump is the only president to have been impeached by the House of Representatives twice and is the first to face a trial after leaving power, with the possibility of being disqualified from future public office if convicted by chamber's 100 senators serving as jurors. The trial is expected to begin on Feb. 9.

CDC researchers see little evidence in-person school drives COVID-19 infection

Studies in the United States and abroad found little evidence schools were spreading COVID-19 infections, showing a "path forward" to in-person classes, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. The risk of catching COVID-19 in schools and whether to allow in-person learning or stick with online classes has been a hot topic of debate in many countries, including the United States.

U.S. Vice President Harris receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at the National Institutes of Health near Washington.

Biden takes steps to narrow racial divide, saying America is 'ready to change'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a firm call to heal America's racial divide, taking several steps and promising more to confront racism and inequality that he said has plagued the United States for far too long. Racial tensions simmered during the turbulent four-year presidency of Donald Trump and Biden noted that the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol by Trump supporters was carried out by "thugs, insurrectionists, political extremists and white supremacists." But Biden said he believes the vast majority of Americans believe in equality.

U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state. The 100-member Senate backed Blinken 78-22, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation's top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority was needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation.

U.S. 'actively looking' at mandating COVID-19 testing for domestic air travel

The Biden administration is "actively looking" at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said on Tuesday. On a call with reporters, Dr. Marty Cetron, director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine at CDC, was asked about whether new domestic travel testing requirements might be employed. Cetron replied that there were "conversations that are ongoing and looking at what the types and locations of testing might be... We're actively looking at it."

Biden administration to purchase millions more vaccine doses to curb virus

The Biden administration will purchase 200 million more coronavirus vaccines and funnel more to states now, in a bid to deliver on the U.S. president's promise to curb the pandemic, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. Biden, who took office last week, is in a race to contain the virus as faster-spreading variants threaten to increase the death toll across the United States, which has already been hard-hit.

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for "failings" during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory. The officials specifically acknowledged a number of missteps: conflicting intelligence, inadequate preparation and insufficient mobilization of partner agencies, and called for improving accountability systems and communications structures.

YouTube temporarily suspends Trump lawyer Giuliani from partner program

YouTube temporarily suspended former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani from its partner program last week, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Tuesday, citing repeated violation of its policy that prevents false claim of widespread fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The partner program gives content creators greater access to the video platform's resources and enables revenue sharing from ads that are served on their content. The move removes the channel's ability to monetize and restricts access to features like partner support, YouTube said.

Trump economic aide Larry Kudlow to host show on Fox Business Network

Fox Corp's news division has hired Larry Kudlow, a former top economic adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, as a contributor to Fox News and host of a new weekday show on the Fox Business Network, the company said on Tuesday. Kudlow served as director of the National Economic Council and assistant to the president for economic policy from 2018 until Trump left office this month.