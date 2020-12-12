Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York City restaurants lose indoor dining as infection rate rises

New York City's restaurants must stop serving meals indoors on Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate for the virus rises in the densely populated metropolis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. The governor acknowledged that indoor dining accounts for only a fraction of the city's new cases, but said he was concerned about an "Rt 1.3" transmission rate, meaning that one infected person transmits it to 1.3 others.

U.S. govt secures access to 100 million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Friday the U.S. government will get an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021 if authorized. Shares of the company were up 2.8% at $161.30 after the bell.

Vehicle plows into Manhattan Black Lives Matter protest, multiple people injured - New York Police

A vehicle plowed into a crowd of about 50 people at a Black Lives Matter protest Friday afternoon in Manhattan, with multiple people injured, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said. The incident, happened after 4 p.m. at the corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue, police said.

Ohio city braces for demonstrations over police shooting

Protesters were expected to gather on Friday evening in downtown Columbus, Ohio, to demand transparency in investigations in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Black man killed by a sheriff's deputy while entering his home last week. The shooting occurred on Dec. 4 after a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy said he spotted a man with a gun in the Northland neighborhood of Columbus, according to authorities. The officer fired his weapon after the man failed to obey commands to drop the gun, police said.

U.S. Supreme Court ends Texas lawsuit seeking to undo Trump election loss

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The justices in a brief order rejected the bid by Texas to file the extraordinary challenge targeting Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin directly with the Supreme Court, as is allowed in some instances of litigation between states under a legal doctrine called "original jurisdiction."

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, with the green light coming possibly as soon as Friday evening, according to the New York Times. The newspaper reported on Friday that the FDA is likely to issue the EUA by Friday evening, citing people familiar with the agency's planning. It had reported on Thursday night that the FDA would announce the news on Saturday.

Indiana hospital rehearses roll-out of much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - An Indiana hospital on Friday will conduct a rehearsal of procedures for administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating that it will be able to begin inoculating patients next week, a major step in the battle to end the pandemic. A handful of pharmacists, nurses and doctors are expected to take part in the dry run on the Indiana University Health campus in Indianapolis, the state's capital city. The participants will spend the morning practicing procedures for storing, transporting and giving the vaccine shot to patients.

'A little person in history': the adolescents who signed up to test the COVID vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two adolescent siblings in the United States who signed up for a coronavirus vaccine trial said they did it because they wanted to make their own small contribution to history. Nathan Williams, 17, and his sister Delilah, 12, signed up for the trial after spending months in pandemic isolation. Their mother, Melanie Williams, is a nurse and hospital administrator who works on a ward dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Devin Nunes, prominent Trump ally, says he had COVID-19 antibodies

U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, told a California radio station on Friday that he had tested positive for antibodies of COVID-19, indicating that he had the virus earlier this year. Aside from Nunes, a California Republican who has served as chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee,

U.S. readies COVID-19 vaccine rollout as death toll climbs

Health authorities, shipping services and hospitals, expecting imminent federal regulatory approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, put final plans in place on Friday to launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension. Last-minute preparations for the vaccine rollout came as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 300,000 to date, capping weeks of ominously surging infections and hospitalizations that have strained healthcare systems to their limits.