Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate vote on spending could slip to Friday, Pelosi suggests longer COVID-19 timeline

A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the government running is likely to slip to the Friday deadline, a leading Republican said, as a top Democrat suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas. The Democratic-majority House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the one-week stopgap measure to extend current government funding levels until Dec. 18.

U.S. executes Brandon Bernard, over objections from several jurors in his trial

The United States executed convicted felon Brandon Bernard on Thursday, despite objections by some of the jurors in his trial who pleaded with the Trump administration to show mercy, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Bernard's death marked the ninth execution since Attorney General William Barr resumed the use of the federal death penalty earlier this year following a 17-year hiatus.

Massachusetts governor sends police reform bill back to lawmakers

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker sent a major police reform bill that lawmakers approved last week back to the Democratic-led state legislature, saying he opposed certain provisions and that absent any changes he would not sign it. Leaders of the state House of Representatives and Senate had called the legislation one of the most comprehensive reform packages to be adopted nationally following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis while in police custody in May.

Probe of Biden's son places new scrutiny on U.S. attorney general pick

A newly revealed federal criminal probe into the business dealings of Joe Biden's son Hunter will complicate the president-elect's selection of a new U.S. attorney general, former Justice Department officials and legal experts said. Hunter Biden disclosed on Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. Media outlets have reported that the issues stem from his work in countries including China.

U.S. FDA says working to authorize Pfizer vaccine fast

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to finalize and issue an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

Indiana hospital rehearses roll-out of much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine

An Indiana hospital on Friday will conduct a rehearsal of procedures for administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating that it will be able to begin inoculating patients next week, a major step in the battle to end the pandemic. A handful of pharmacists, nurses and doctors are expected to take part in the dry run on the Indiana University Health campus in Indianapolis, the state's capital city. The participants will spend the morning practicing procedures for storing, transporting and giving the vaccine shot to patients.

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Biden's election victory, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. "What Texas is doing in this proceeding is to ask this court to reconsider a mass of baseless claims about problems with the election that have already been considered, and rejected, by this court and other courts," Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general, wrote in a filing to the nine justices.

Americans get stern holiday COVID warning: 'No Christmas parties'

A top coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden delivered a stern holiday message to Americans on Thursday - "no Christmas parties" - and warned they face a COVID-19 siege for weeks to come despite the latest moves toward U.S. government approval of a vaccine. "The next three to six weeks at minimum ... are our COVID weeks," Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden's coronavirus advisory board, told CNN. "It won't end after that, but that is the period right now where we could have a surge upon a surge upon a surge."

U.S. to approve of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in coming days -Azar

U.S. approval of Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine should come within days, with the first Americans getting immunized as early as Monday or Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday. Azar, speaking on ABC News's "Good Morning America" program, added that the FDA had informed the drugmaker it planned to move forward toward authorization. The federal government would also work with the company to get the vaccine shipped out, he added.

Vice President-elect Harris' husband to join Georgetown Law faculty

Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will join the faculty at Georgetown Law, the school said on Thursday, a new job for the business lawyer who will become the United States' first-ever second gentleman. Emhoff said shortly after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November's presidential election that he would leave his job at powerhouse law firm DLA Piper to focus on supporting the incoming Biden administration ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.