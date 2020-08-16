Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Lebanon faces 'biggest danger', needs elections, says patriarch

Lebanon's top Christian cleric called on Sunday for early parliamentary elections and a government formed to rescue the country rather than the ruling "political class" after the vast explosion in Beirut's port threw the nation into turmoil. The now-caretaker cabinet resigned amid protests over the Aug. 4 blast that killed more than 172 people, injured 6,000, left 300,000 homeless and destroyed swathes of the Mediterranean city, compounding a deep financial crisis.

British government facing mounting criticism in exam row

The British government was criticised by lawmakers in its own party on Sunday after a mounting row over English exam grades awarded during the pandemic intensified, in the latest hit to its reputation. With a nationwide lockdown forcing exams to be cancelled, the government used an algorithm to assess grade predictions that had been made by teachers, and lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exam.

Israel says it expects Bahrain and Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties

Bahrain and Oman could be the next Gulf countries to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalising ties with Israel, Israel's intelligence minister said on Sunday. "In the wake of this agreement (with the UAE) will come additional agreements, both with more Gulf countries and with Muslim countries in Africa," Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio.

Hong Kong's Lam resigns from honorary role at Cambridge college in UK

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has resigned from an honorary fellowship at a college at Britain's Cambridge University after it questioned her commitment to the protection of human rights and freedom of expression. Lam said the accusations made by Wolfson College were "groundless" and said she was "deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts".

Pope Francis asks for justice to be respected in Belarus

Pope Francis on Sunday called for justice and rights to be respected in Belarus, where tens of thousands of people have been taking the streets urging President Alexander Lukashenko to quit after a contested presidential election. "I appeal for dialogue, to refuse violence and respect justice and rights," the pontiff said in his Sunday Angelus message, speaking from his balcony in St. Peter's Square.

Thousands protest against Thai government as pressure rises

Thousands of Thai protesters chanting "down with dictatorship" and "the country belongs to the people" joined an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday that was one of the biggest since a 2014 coup. Students have organised protests almost daily for the past month, but the latest drew wider support for the demands for the departure of former junta leader Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government, a new constitution and an end to harrasing opposition activists.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart, authorities said on Saturday. The condition of the MV Wakashio was worsening early on Saturday and it split by the afternoon, the Mauritius National Crisis Committee said.

Russia says military help available as Belarus tension rises

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for one of the biggest protests against Lukashenko's contested re-election yet. A least two protesters have been killed and thousands have been detained since last Sunday's vote, which opponents of Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, say was rigged to disguise the fact that he has lost public support.

Trump says he probably would not participate in Putin Iran summit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday all but dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for a summit of world leaders to discuss Iran, saying he probably would not participate. During a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Trump also said he intended to move next week to trigger a "snapback" of sanctions on Iran at the United Nations.

New Zealand coalition partner calls for vote delay due to COVID-19

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters called on Sunday for a delay to the planned September general election, given an abrupt reappearance of COVID-19 in the country, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to postpone the vote. Last week's resurgence of the infections in Auckland - after the country had been free of infections of the new coronavirus for 102 days - was compromising the ability to hold a "free and fair election" on Sept. 19, Peters, the leader of the New Zealand First party, wrote in a letter to Ardern.