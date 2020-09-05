Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges 'transparency'

The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now. Germany, where Navalny is in hospital, has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and wants the perpetrators held to account. Russia has until now not opened a criminal investigation and said there is no evidence yet of a crime.

U.S. conveyed concerns to Russia over Syria troop collision - White House official

The United States has conveyed its concerns to Russia over an incident in Syria in which several U.S. troops were injured when a Russian military vehicle collided with theirs, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday. "It's been communicated to them (Russia) very clearly," O'Brien told a White House news conference. "It's been communicated at the appropriate level."

Venezuela court suspends order to change leadership of opposition party

Venezuela's supreme court on Friday suspended an earlier ruling that changed the leadership of opposition political party First Justice, as the government of President Nicolas Maduro seeks to boost opposition participation in a congressional election. The court in June replaced First Justice's leaders with former members of the party who had been expelled on accusations they were in cahoots with Maduro, a ruling the party cited as one of the reasons for boycotting the Dec. 6 vote.

EU's Michel says relocation no silver bullet to migration feuds

Europe must improve migration procedures on its external borders, seal more deals with foreign countries and synchronise asylum policies in the bloc before it tackles the thorny issue of hosting asylum seekers, a top EU official said on Friday. European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, spoke to Reuters and five other European news agencies as the bloc prepares to have a fresh go at reforming its troubled asylum laws.

Belarus opposition leader calls for U.N. monitoring mission

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month. Speaking to a virtual informal session of the U.N. Security Council, Tsikhanouskaya also urged the United Nations to send an international monitoring mission to Belarus and said the U.N. Human Rights Commission should hold a special session on the human rights situation there.

Police drag Belarus students from university building, arrest five, rights group says

Belarusian police arrested five university students in the capital Minsk on Friday, human rights activists said, and videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes of those detained being dragged away by officers through crowded corridors. The arrests took place in the building of Minsk State Linguistic Institute, which had warned students several days ago that it would call in the police unless they halted their protests against last month's disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

U.S. happy to help in China-India border dispute, Trump says

The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump said on Friday. Trump told reporters the situation was "very nasty," adding that the two countries were "going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand."

U.S. blacklists four individuals, alleging Venezuela election interference

The United States on Friday blacklisted four individuals for what it said was their help for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to prevent free and fair parliamentary elections in Venezuela in December, the Treasury said. Two of the people, Indira Alfonso and Jose Gutierrez, were appointed earlier this year by the pro-government Supreme Court to oversee the national electoral council, which has called elections for this December.

Images suggest North Korea may be preparing launch of submarine missile: think tank

Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, a U.S. think tank reported on Friday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images it published on its website of North Korea's Sinpo shipyard showed several vessels within a secure boat basin, one of which resembled vessels previously used to tow a submersible test stand barge out to sea.

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for second day after pulse detected

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital. By evening, rescue workers, including a team from Chile, had yet to locate anyone after sensors had on Thursday detected signs of a pulse and breathing. But they said they would continue while there was a small chance anyone had survived.