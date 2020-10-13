Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan: sources

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, five sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. The move in the run-up to the Nov. 3 U.S. election, first reported by Reuters, is likely to anger China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Czech government closes bars, schools in what PM calls 'one shot' to curb COVID-19 surge

The Czech government ordered bars, restaurants and clubs closed from Wednesday and shifted schools to distance learning as it puts new measures in place to curb the fast spread of novel coronavirus cases. The Czech Republic is experiencing the strongest surge in Europe when adjusted for population as the number of infections detected since the outbreak began has soared to nearly 120,000, from around 25,000 at the beginning of September.

Mexico removes Columbus statue ahead of annual protest

The Mexican government has removed a prominent bronze statue of Christopher Columbus and surrounded another with high metal fencing ahead of an annual protest that marks the explorer's arrival in the Americas in 1492. The removed statue of the 15th century Italian navigator, along with four Catholic friars, towered over one of the Mexico City's main traffic circles for decades.

EU travellers could avoid quarantine under plans for COVID-19 testing regime: The Telegraph

Travellers across Europe could avoid quarantine under plans to introduce a comprehensive COVID-19 testing regime, The Telegraph reported on Monday. The European Commission wants testing to be the "preferred" alternative to quarantine for travellers and has commissioned health experts to develop protocols, the report https://bit.ly/3doSz0O said.

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, reports of fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave. Russia, which brokered the ceasefire, appealed for both sides to respect it and Luxembourg repeated European Union calls for Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, to do more to secure an end to hostilities that have killed hundreds of people.

Serbs mark 1,000 days from killing of moderate Kosovo Serb politician

Hundreds of Serbs in Belgrade lit candles on Monday to mark 1,000 days since the killing of a moderate Kosovo Serb politician in January 2018 and to demand greater efforts to solve the crime. Oliver Ivanovic was gunned down in front of his party office in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, a predominantly Serb area of mainly ethnic Albanian Kosovo.

New measures not enough to curb COVID-19 in England's worst-hit areas - top medic

Tougher restrictions announced on Monday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for areas of England classified as being at "very high" risk from COVID-19 will not be enough to control the outbreak there, the government's top medic said. Under the new three-tiered system, "very high" risk areas face pub closures and other restrictions on socialising.

Analysis: 'I have failed' - Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to shed tears at the weekend as he thanked citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking demonstration yet of how he is relying on his "man of the people" persona to tackle his country's deepening crises. Though the young leader has consolidated his rule over the isolated nation with ruthless purges, North Korea watchers say he has also sought to portray himself as a more traditional political leader than his eccentric father, Kim Jong Il.

Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly five months

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country. The new figure of 1,539 is still almost five times lower than an April 8 high of 7,148 but also four times higher than a July 31 low of 371.

Belarus allows police to use combat weapons as protests persist

Belarus police will now be permitted to use combat weapons in the streets if needed, the Interior Ministry said on Monday, as security forces again clashed with protesters who want President Alexander Lukashenko to quit after a contested Aug. 9 election. "Fascists," the protesters chanted in a tense standoff with security forces personnel wearing balaclavas who responded with flare guns and an unidentified spray, according to video clips circulating on social media.