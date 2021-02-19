Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden's message to G7, Munich events: Allies should work together on China challenge

President Joe Biden will seek on Friday to rally global democracies and European allies to work together to address a range of concerns about China, but is not looking for a "new Cold War," a senior administration official said.The Democratic president, sworn in less than a month ago, will use a "virtual visit" to Europe to try to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies pursued by Donald Trump. Biden will arrive bearing gifts - a $4 billion pledge of support for global coronavirus vaccination efforts, the re-entry of the United States into the Paris climate accord and the prospect of a nearly $2 trillion spending measure that could bolster both the U.S. and global economies.

It is official: U.S. back in the Paris climate club

The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration plans drastic emissions cuts over the next three decades. Scientists and foreign diplomats have welcomed the U.S. return to the treaty, which became official https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-climate-reaction/world-welcomes-u-s-return-to-paris-climate-accord-readies-wish-list-for-biden-idUSKBN29Q0HD 30 days after President Joe Biden ordered the move on his first day in office.

Serbian Orthodox Church enthrones its new Patriarch

Hundreds, including top officials and clergy gathered in Belgrade on Friday to mark the enthronement of Porfirije, the new Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, a day after his election. Porfirije, 59, Serbia's 46th Patriarch is seen as a modernist inside the conservative church. He is the successor to Patriarch Irinej, who died in November from COVID-19 at the age of 90.

Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Friday to press ahead with laws to force Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content, saying he had received support from world leaders after the social media giant blacked out all media. Facebook stripped the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets for Australians and blocked users of its platform from sharing any news content on Thursday, saying it had been left with no choice ahead of the new content laws.

Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions: Zarif

Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme when U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reiterating Tehran's position on Washington's offer to revive talks. The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Britain's MI6 spy master apologises for historic discrimination against LGBT+ people

The chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service publicly apologised on Friday for historic discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) people in the spy agencies before 1991. Britain decriminalised homosexual acts between men in 1967, but its spy agencies refused to hire gay, lesbian and transgender officers until 1991 because they believed they would be susceptible to blackmail.

Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italy's 5-Star Movement, once a prototype for successful populist and anti-establishment parties around Europe, is at a crossroads. Does it fully embrace the political mainstream, or revert to being an outsider? With support ebbing, its fate could shape Italian politics for years to come, and the battle lines over its future have been drawn.

Students in France wait for food handouts as COVID-19 destroys part-time jobs

Every Tuesday evening, Moroccan student Chaimae Irfaq hands out food parcels to dozens of hard-up students in the foyer of her Paris university residence, and takes one home for herself. Irfaq arrived in France in October to complete her business studies degree and had expected to work part-time jobs to supplement the 700 euros a month her father gives her.

Myanmar protester dies after 10 days on life support; pressure grows on army

A young woman protester in Myanmar died on Friday after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd, her brother said, the first death among opponents of the Feb. 1 military coup since demonstrations began two weeks ago. News of the death came as baton-wielding police and soldiers broke up a procession of people carrying banners of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the northern town of Myitkyina and thousands returned to the streets of the main city of Yangon.

Chinese fighters buzz Taiwan's air zone as it appoints new defence minister

Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday after eight Chinese fighter aircraft flew into the southwestern part of its air defence zone in another display of stepped-up military activity around the democratic island. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, says it is responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and weapons supplier.