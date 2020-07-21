Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'It makes sense': French shoppers take compulsory masks in their stride

From Monday, shoppers entering the bakery in Paris where Kalil Gaci works are required by law to wear a mask, but his customers are taking the new rule in their stride. "There's no problem in wearing one, I'm completely for it," said Elina Outh, a 22-year-old business student who called in to buy some of Gaci's pastries.

Democracy activist Joshua Wong launches bid for Hong Kong legislature

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong applied on Monday to run for a seat in the Chinese-ruled city's legislature, raising the prospect of a battle with authorities after being barred from running in previous polls. Wong is one of more than a dozen young, more confrontational politicians who outshone old guard democrats in unofficial opposition primaries this month in what many saw as a protest vote against a national security law imposed by Beijing.

Thai labour minister resigns, sixth to quit PM Prayuth's cabinet

Thai Labour Minister Chatumongol Sonakul said on Monday that he has resigned from his post, making him the sixth minister to quit the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha since late last week. The resignation paves the way for a major cabinet reshuffle in Southeast Asia's worst performing economy as it seeks to rebound from the global impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

Putin names new governor of restive Russian region hit by protests

President Vladimir Putin on Monday named a new acting governor to head Russia's Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk after the previous regional head was arrested on murder charges earlier this month, sparking a wave of protests. At least 10,000 people demonstrated in Khabarovsk on Saturday to demand Moscow release Sergei Furgal, a member of the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) who won election in 2018 after beating a rival from the ruling pro-Putin party.

Europe's big players see COVID recovery deal coming as summit drags on

European Union (EU) heavyweight Germany said on Monday that national leaders split over a massive coronavirus stimulus plan had sketched a framework agreement that could bring a successful end to a fraught summit dragging into its fourth day. Slow to coordinate their initial response to the outbreak and already weakened by Britain's departure, the EU's 27 nations could redeem themselves with an economic aid plan that would show Europeans they can step up to a crisis and are united.

Bosnia buries six war victims recovered from gorge

Several hundred mourners gathered in the Bosnian village of Kamicani on Monday to bury six Bosniak Muslims killed 28 years ago in one of the most gruesome episodes of the 1992-95 war, with those present observing strict coronavirus precautions. The victims, mainly prisoners from the wartime detention camps for non-Serbs near the town of Prijedor, were told they were being released in a prison exchange but instead were driven to the Koricani Cliffs in central Bosnia, lined up on the edge of the ravine and shot by Bosnian Serb forces in August 1992.

Britain will be constructive with EU in Brexit talks, says PM's spokesman

Britain will continue to engage constructively with the European Union in talks on a future relationship, but London is not willing to give up its rights as an independent state, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. The two sides will resume talks on Tuesday after Britain's chief negotiator David Frost hosts his EU counterpart Michel Barnier for dinner later on Monday, but there has been little movement on the "significant differences" that divide them.

Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net

The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. The whale was spotted on Saturday struggling to get free of a net usually used for fishing illegally for swordfish.

Cruise ships return to Danube with strict safety rules on board

River cruises are making a quiet comeback on the Danube after the COVID-19 pandemic brought global tourism to a standstill and forced companies to suspend voyages. Holiday makers are adapting to strict new safety measures on the elegant ships with Germany's Nicko Cruises the first to restart Danube trips on June 22.

Caught flouting curfew in bar, Kenyan official quits COVID committee

The chairman of Kenya's senate committee overseeing the government's response to the coronavirus crisis has quit the post after police said he flouted an overnight curfew to enjoy drinks with others in a Nairobi bar. "I will bear responsibility ... I apologise to Kenyans and I will face the full consequences of the law," Johnson Sakaja, who represents Nairobi county and is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, told reporters on Monday.