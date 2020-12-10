Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopia's prime minister shifted focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm at continuing fighting in the northern Tigray region. Abiy Ahmed cut the ribbon on a mega-highway linking south Ethiopia with Kenya's Indian Ocean port of Mombasa, alongside Kenyan counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta, reflecting Ethiopian aspirations to become a regional powerhouse.

Britain, EU set Sunday deadline to clinch Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's chief executive gave themselves until Sunday for last-ditch negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal after failing to narrow differences during a "frank discussion" over dinner in Brussels. "Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged," a senior source in the British prime minister's office said in a statement.

U.S. Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE after Trump veto threat

An effort to stop President Donald Trump's high-tech weapons deals with the United Arab Emirates fell short on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate as Trump's fellow Republicans opposed resolutions of disapproval seeking to block the sale of drones and advanced F-35 fighter jets. The Senate voted 50-46 and 49-47, mostly along party lines, to stop consideration of the resolutions, killing them at least until President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Venezuela's Capriles calls on opposition to shut interim government -report

Two-time Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles called for end to an interim government created in 2019 by congress chief Juan Guaido with U.S. backing, according to an interview published by the BBC on Wednesday. Guaido is recognized as the nation's legitimate leader by dozens of countries that disavowed President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 re-election. Guaido at the same time said the constitution put him in line to assume power as he was head of parliament.

Iran blacklists U.S. envoy in Yemen, reciprocating U.S. move

Iran has blacklisted the U.S. ambassador in Yemen, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Washington imposed terrorism-related sanctions on Tehran's envoy to the Yemeni Houthis. Tehran's move, which allows the seizure of assets within Iran of sanctioned individuals, is symbolic and unlikely to have any impact on the U.S. ambassador.

Spain's former king pays back taxes after leaving amid scandal

Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who left his homeland under a cloud of scandal in August, has settled a back tax bill worth over 678,000 euros ($817,871) including interest and fines, his lawyers said on Wednesday. The lawyers, in a statement, provided no details on what the back taxes were for. But the newspaper El Pais said earlier the former monarch sought to settle certain alleged illegal credit card transactions with the revenue service to avoid being charged in an investigation and to be able to return to Spain.

Turkey's Erdogan to discuss U.S. strains when Biden takes office

President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss strained U.S. relations with President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office, playing down the possibility of sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems. Bilateral ties have been hit by Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, differences in policy on Syria and the detention of U.S. consulate employees and citizens in Turkey.

UK to refine allergy warning on Pfizer vaccine sparked by two adverse reactions

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's medicine regulator warned people with significant allergies not to get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after two people suffered adverse reactions, but was set to give more detailed guidance on Wednesday based on reviews of those cases. Starting with the elderly and frontline workers, Britain began mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday, part of a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

Two small Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in 'terrorist attack', ministry says

Two wells in a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze by explosives on Wednesday in a "terrorist attack" but overall production from the field was not affected, the Oil Ministry and officials said Wednesday. The Oil Ministry gave no details about the assailants behind the explosive devices that targeted the wells in Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk.

Turkey says ready to procure Russia's COVID-19 vaccine if it meets criteria

Turkey is ready to procure Russia's coronavirus vaccine if it meets Ankara's criteria, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, after an earlier report cited him as ruling out buying the Russian vaccine. The Haberturk news website quoted Koca as saying Turkey had ruled out buying the Russian vaccine, as it did not meet "good laboratory practice" conditions. It did not say which Russian vaccine it was referring to, but Turkey has been conducting Phase III for "Sputnik V".