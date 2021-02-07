Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. must lift curbs before Iran rejoins deal: Khamenei cites 'final' stance

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Tehran's "final and irreversible" decision was to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal only if Washington lifts sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Iranian state TV reported. The deal between Iran and six major powers limited Iran's uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms - an ambition Iran has long denied having - in return for the easing of U.S. and other sanctions.

Protests erupt in Chilean lakeside resort after street performer shot by police

Protests erupted in a popular lakeside resort in southern Chile after a policeman shot and killed a street performer in the normally sleepy village, prompting the government of President Sebastian Pinera to call an emergency meeting on Saturday. Arsonists attacked several public buildings in Panguipulli late on Friday including the municipal headquarters, which was still smoldering early on Saturday. Protesters also set burning barricades and threw rocks at the police station, according to official and local media reports.

At anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel, pink is the new black

It's Saturday night in Jerusalem and a group of protesters dressed in fluorescent pink are preparing to join a weekly demonstration outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence demanding he quit. They call themselves "The Pink Front", and participate in anti-Netanyahu protests that are held across the country each Saturday, drawing thousands of people calling for Israel's longest-serving leader to step down over corruption allegations, which he denies.

Turkey jails four pending trial over university protests: prosecutor

Four people were formally arrested as part of an investigation into protests against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a rector at one of the country's top universities, an Istanbul prosecutor's office said on Sunday. The protests began last month over Erdogan's appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, as rector of Istanbul's Bogazici University. Students and faculty say the process was undemocratic.

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauli Ganga river valley located more than 500 km (310 miles) in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi.

UK says COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations very probable

A COVID-19 booster in the autumn and then annual vaccinations are very probable, Britain's vaccine deployment minister said on Sunday as countries race to administer injections in the face of new variants. Britain has already provided nearly 11.5 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is on track to meet a target to vaccinate everyone in the top most vulnerable groups by mid-February.

Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts

Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women more empowerment in the male-dominated Holy See. He appointed Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, on Saturday as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic.

Ecuadoreans vote for president; austerity-weary nation leans toward socialism

Ecuadoreans choose a new president on Sunday, with many voters weary of painful economic austerity measures and eager for a return to socialism, encouraging left-wing candidate Andres Arauz who hopes to win without needing a runoff vote. The 36-year-old economist, a protege of former president Rafael Correa, leads in polls on promises to make $1 billion in direct cash payments to families and to disavow the conditions of a $6.5 billion IMF financing package.

Protests sweep Myanmar to oppose coup, support Suu Kyi

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms. In a second day of widespread protests, crowds in the biggest city, Yangon, sported red shirts, red flags and red balloons, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party (NLD).

Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments

India has approved the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Cambodia and plans to supply Mongolia and Pacific Island states, officials said on Sunday, as supplies arrived in Afghanistan - all part of the country's widening vaccine diplomacy. Seeking to steal a march over rival Asian giant China, which has also promised to deliver shots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been giving nearby countries millions of doses of the locally made AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, even as its domestic immunisation programme has just begun.