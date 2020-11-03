Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Hundreds of men and women marched, clad in T-shirts supporting U.S. President Donald Trump or pink fabric dresses bearing the image of Jesus, as they waved American flags, Republican presidential campaign signs, and even a few Nigerian flags. The rally, after all, was in Onitsha, a city in eastern Nigeria.

Manhunt in Vienna after four killed in gun rampage

Austrian police were hunting for other suspects on Tuesday after at least one gunman killed four people in a rampage in the heart of Vienna overnight. Police killed one gunman wearing an explosive belt that turned out to be fake. Authorities identified him as a 20-year-old convicted jihadist, and said they could not rule out the possibility that other shooters were still on the loose.

'Our Miracle': Girl in Turkey rescued four days after deadly quake

A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, more than 90 hours after a deadly earthquake which killed at least 107 people. Rescuers heard Ayda Gezgin's screams from under the rubble and managed to pull her out hours later, taking her out on a stretcher as emergency teams continued to search five destroyed apartment blocks for survivors.

China's Xi warns of rising risks as party charts course for five years

Chinese President Xi Jinping, commenting on the ruling Communist Party's recommendations for the next five years, said on Tuesday said the country faces a significant increase in risks. Xi and the Central Committee, the largest of the ruling Communist Party's top decision-making bodies, concluded a four-day meeting on economic and social policy goals for the next five years last month.

Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35 as anger grows

The death toll from an attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, two government sources said on Tuesday, as students protested over the attack and the country marked a day of mourning. Gunmen barged into the university on Monday, in what was the second attack on an educational institution in the capital in just over a week. Both have been claimed by Islamic State.

Prayers for Harris in ancestral Indian village, for Trump in Delhi

Supporters of U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris held prayers near her ancestral village in India ahead of Tuesday's U.S. election, while a Hindu fringe group sought divine blessings for her rival Donald Trump. The southern Indian region where Harris' maternal grandfather was born is rooting for the Democratic Party to win because of the family connection.

European police in coordinated raids against online hate speech

European police launched coordinated raids in seven countries on Tuesday as part of a clampdown on online hatred and incitement to violence, the European Union law enforcement agency Europol and German prosecutors said. In Germany, police searched 83 apartments and other buildings to seize evidence like smart phones and laptops. Prosecutors said 96 suspects are being questioned about hateful posts they made online.

Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice: BFM/AFP

Another four people have been placed in custody over last week's fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday. An assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice on Thursday, in France's second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive.

North Korea building two submarines, one capable of firing ballistic missiles: lawmaker

North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday, following a closed-door briefing by the South's National Intelligence Service. North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only one known experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile.

Khamenei says Iran's U.S. policy not affected by who wins election

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the U.S. presidential election's result will not impact Tehran's policy towards Washington. "Our policy towards the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement of individuals. It does not matter to us who comes and goes," Khamenei said in a speech carried live on state TV.