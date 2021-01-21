Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Too early to say when COVID lockdown will end, UK PM Johnson says

It is too early to say when the national coronavirus lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as daily deaths from COVID-19 reach new highs and hospitals become increasingly stretched. Britain posted a fresh record in daily deaths on Wednesday for the second day running, figures Johnson has called "appalling".

Appealing to 'kind angels' China strikes optimistic tone with Biden administration

China struck an optimistic tone toward President Joe Biden's new administration on Thursday, saying "kind angels can triumph over evil forces" and playing down early irritants as the result of an atmosphere poisoned by Donald Trump's term in office. Bilateral relations worsened dramatically during Trump's tenure. Biden, who took office on Wednesday, is expected to maintain pressure on Beijing but with a more traditional and multilateral approach.

Rare twin suicide attack kills at least 28 in Baghdad

Islamic State militants could have launched a twin suicide bombing that killed at least 28 people in a Baghdad market on Thursday, the first such attack in years, Iraq's civil defence chief said. The Iraqi military said two attackers wearing explosive vests had blown themselves up among shoppers at a crowded market in Tayaran Square in central Baghdad. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Still separated: COVID-19 order keeps families apart after Biden lifts 'Muslim ban'

On Tuesday night, on the eve of President Joe Biden's inauguration, Mania Darbani's mother called her from Iran. She was ecstatic that Biden would soon repeal the Trump administration's so-called "Muslim ban" that barred people from a number of mostly Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, from coming to the United States.

City of London to vote on removing statues linked to slavery trade

City of London representatives vote on Thursday on whether to remove from its Guildhall medieval ceremonial home statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery . The Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism in June last year following the death of George Floyd in the United States that led to widespread Black Lives Matter protests.

Days before Portugal's election, quarantined voters cast ballots at home

Ana Gameiro, her husband and son all tested positive for the coronavirus last week amid a surge of infections across Portugal, forcing them to self-quarantine before a presidential election this Sunday that they do not want to miss. To the family's relief, volunteers from their local council in Cascais near Lisbon stepped in to help, collecting their ballots straight from their doorstep.

Twitter locks account of China's U.S. embassy over its defence of Xinjiang policy

Twitter has locked the account of China's U.S. embassy for a tweet that defended China's policy towards Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, which the U.S. social media platform said violated its stand against "dehumanizing" people. China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was confused by the move and that it was the embassy's responsibility to call out disinformation and clarify the truth.

Trapped China gold miners have to wait 15 days for rescue

Workers trapped in a gold mine in China since Jan. 10 may have to wait another 15 days before they can be rescued because of a blockage on their intended escape route, officials said on Thursday. A total of 22 workers were trapped underground after an explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region under the administration of Yantai in Shandong province on the northeast coast.

Indonesia halts search for victims of Sriwijaya Air crash

Indonesian authorities said on Thursday the search for victims of a plane crash that killed all 62 people on board had been halted, but the hunt would continue for the Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder (CVR). "Search operations have been closed, but we will continue to search for the CVR," said Bagus Puruhito, who heads the country's search and rescue agency.

Russia tells social networks: Stop promoting anti-Kremlin Navalny protests to minors

Russia has asked social networks, including the video-sharing app TikTok, to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies on Saturday in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was detained at the weekend and later jailed for alleged parole violations after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned by a military grade nerve agent.