Reuters World News Summary

U.S. Senate report accuses China of 'digital authoritarianism'

China is using its technological rise to develop "digital authoritarianism" to conduct surveillance and censor information not just within its borders, but around the world, a U.S. Senate report said on Tuesday. The report, led by Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and conducted by Democratic staff, says China uses technologies such as artificial intelligence and biometrics to keep track of its citizens and control information.

UK government failed to determine whether Russia meddled in Brexit vote: report

Britain's government failed to determine whether Russia meddled in the 2016 referendum on membership in the EU, a parliamentary report released on Tuesday said, demanding the intelligence community investigate the issue and make its findings public. The long-anticipated report by parliament's intelligence and security committee found that Russia had tried to influence a separate referendum in 2014 when voters in Scotland rejected independence.

Saudi king in stable condition after being admitted to hospital: sources

Saudi Arabia's King Salman is in stable condition, three Saudi sources said, after the 84-year-old monarch was admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh on Monday with what state media said was inflammation of the gall bladder. The king, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, was undergoing medical checks, state media on Monday cited a Royal Court statement as saying without further details.

EU reaches historic deal on pandemic recovery after fractious summit

European Union leaders clinched an historic deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit lasting almost five days. The agreement paves the way for the European Commission, the EU's executive, to raise billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of all 27 states, an unprecedented act of solidarity in almost seven decades of European integration.

Russia, hit by coronavirus crisis, considers military spending cuts

Russia is considering cutting spending on the military as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have pummelled its economy, a document published by the finance ministry shows. The ministry has proposed the government cut state spending on the military by 5% between 2021 and 2023. The proposal, published on Monday, also includes budget spending cuts of 10% for the court system, the servicing of Russia's debt and wages for civil servants.

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader freedoms. The Yuen Long attack, and the police's apparent failure to prevent it, exacerbated tensions during protests last year, plunging the global financial hub into its deepest crisis since Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

German synagogue shooter suspect goes on trial amid heavy security

A 28-year old man accused of murdering two people after opening fire on a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year was led into a courtroom by armed police for the start of his trial on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Stephan B., is accused of murder on two counts plus attempted murder and incitement. If convicted, he faces a life sentence.

Iraqi prime minister visits Tehran, to meet Supreme Leader

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi travelled to Tehran on Tuesday where Iranian state media reported he would meet Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on his first foreign trip since taking office in May. Kadhimi's visit was meant to come after a trip to Saudi Arabia but that was cancelled after Saudi's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to hospital suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder.

U.S. holds naval exercises with allies in Asia amid China tension

The United States is conducting two military exercises in Asian waters this week involving allies Japan, Australia and India, the U.S. navy said on Tuesday. The exercises come as military rivalry between the United States and China is intensifying and days after the United States said China's claims of sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea were illegal.

Italexit! Popular senator launches party to take Italy out of EU

A well-known Italian senator is set to launch a political movement with a mission to take Italy out of the European Union, seeking to capitalise on anti-Brussels sentiment as the country struggles to revive its coronavirus-hit economy. Gianluigi Paragone, a former TV journalist, met Brexit architect Nigel Farage in London on Monday before announcing the formal birth of his "Italexit" party later this week.