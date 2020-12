Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year. Ireland's prime minister, whose country would face more economic pain than any of the other 26 EU member states in the case of a "no deal", cautioned against over-optimism, putting the chances of an agreement at only 50-50.

Insecurity holds up aid to Ethiopia's Tigray region, aid workers say

Ethiopia's northern Tigray region is too volatile for aid to reach hundreds of thousands of civilians in need, humanitarian workers said on Sunday, amid reports of persistent fighting, looting and lawlessness. Aid agencies have warned of a lack of food, medication and body bags in Tigray, where 600,000 people were already receiving food aid before a month of fighting began between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and a rebellious regional force.

Thousands of anti-Lukashenko protesters march in Belarus, hundreds detained

Thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarus capital Minsk and elsewhere on Sunday as weekly protests demanding the resignation of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko continued, prompting police to detain more than 300 people. Belarus, a country of 9.5 million that Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election which Lukashenko said he won. His opponents claim the vote was rigged and want him to quit.

'Leave Immediately': Bushfire approaches township in Australia's Fraser Island

Australian authorities on Monday asked residents of a coastal township in the world heritage listed Fraser Island to "leave immediately" after a massive bushfire burning there since mid-October was expected to reach the township early morning. The blaze has already destroyed half the island off Australia's northeastern coast, which is part of the Great Barrier Reef and famous for its tropical rainforest on sand dunes, and inland lakes.

Thousands protest in London against India's farming reforms

Thousands of people protested and blocked traffic in central London on Sunday over Indian agricultural reforms that have triggered mass demonstrations in India, and police made 13 arrests over breaches of COVID regulations. A crowd of demonstrators converged on the Indian embassy, located on Aldwych, a major artery in the centre of the British capital, and groups marched around the Trafalgar Square area.

Romanian PM claims election win but one exit poll differs

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claimed victory in Sunday's national election seen as pivotal for the country's future in the European mainstream, although one exit poll showed his ruling Liberals (PNL) losing by a narrow margin. A reform-minded fiscal conservative, Orban is expected to get the nomination to form a coalition government from President Klaus Iohannis, even if final results show him slightly behind his rivals, the leftist PSD.

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in five months as COVID curbs ease

Australia's second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system. Australia has since March closed its borders to non-citizens, but airports serving Melbourne, Victoria's capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June after an outbreak of COVID-19 that begun at two hotels where arrivals were quarantining.

Tabaré Vázquez: Humble oncologist who rose to be Uruguay's president

Tabaré Vázquez, an oncologist who became the first centre-left politician to be elected president of Uruguay and won popularity for a mix of pro-business policies and strong welfare programs, died on Sunday at the age of 80 after a battle with lung cancer. Vázquez, who served as the South American country's leader from 2005-2010 and 2015-2020, was diagnosed with cancer last year. The Broad Front coalition he belonged to ran Uruguay for 15 years up until elections last year.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new deaths

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 a day earlier and taking the official toll since the outbreak began in February above 60,000, the health ministry said. The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infections over the past 24 hours, down from 21,052 the day before.

Indonesia receives first COVID vaccine from China's Sinovac

Indonesia received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine from China on Sunday, President Joko Widodo said, as the government prepares a mass inoculation programme. Jokowi, as the president is widely known, said in an online briefing that the Southeast Asian country received 1.2 million doses from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a vaccine Indonesia has been testing since August.