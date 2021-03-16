Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S., other aid cuts could imperil Afghan government: U.S. watchdog

Further cuts in aid to Afghanistan by the United States and other donors could cause the government to collapse and return the country to chaos similar to the 1990s, a U.S. government watchdog said on Monday. The warning by John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, came as the United States, Russia and other countries strive to kickstart stalled Afghan peace talks and President Joe Biden faces a May 1 deadline for withdrawing all remaining U.S. troops.

North Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink': KCNA

The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticised ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, state news reported on Tuesday. The statement comes a day before America's top diplomat and defence chief are due to arrive in Seoul for their first talks with South Korean counterparts.

Londoners continue to protest against police after murder of Sarah Everard

Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard protested outside police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office on Monday. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder, provoking a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women.

Bolsonaro readies health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens

Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello confirmed on Monday that President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace him, preparing to appoint the fourth person in a year in the role as COVID-19 cases rage out of control. Pazuello's job is on the line after the most deadly week in Brazil since the coronavirus pandemic began. More than 279,000 Brazilians have died in a worsening outbreak that killed more people in Brazil than any other nation last week.

Britain targets influence in Indo-Pacific as counterweight to China

Britain wants to expand its influence among democratic nations in the Indo-Pacific region while preserving strong ties with the United States, a document laying out the country's post-Brexit foreign policy priorities will say on Tuesday. Putting Britain at odds with China, the biggest review of British foreign and defence policy since the end of the Cold War three decades ago will set out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade.

Australia to proceed with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite pause in Europe

Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday, as several European countries paused administering the vaccine after reports of possible serious side-effects. Frydenberg said the European medicines regulator and the World Health Organization (WHO) had confirmed that the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine was effective and safe to use.

U.S. says envoy Khalilzad to attend Afghan peace conference in Moscow

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad plans to attend a Thursday conference in Moscow on accelerating the Afghanistan peace process, the State Department said on Monday. The decision by President Joe Biden's administration to send Khalilzad to Moscow signals that the United States and Russia, which both favor the creation of an interim government, may cooperate on ending the strife in Afghanistan despite their deep disagreements on other issues.

Last 3 schoolkids on Nokdo beach trace South Korea's arc to demographic crisis

At 10 years old, Lyoo Chan-hee wishes he wasn't one of the last three schoolkids left playing on the beaches of Nokdo island. "It would be great if I have more friends here because I can have more options to play," said Chan-hee. Instead, he often plays with Kim Si-young - aged 66, and one of the last 100 or so residents of a once-vibrant fishing village emblematic of the demographic crisis unfolding in South Korea.

Afghan peace talks should rotate among countries, envoy says amid stall

Afghan peace talks, now stalled in Qatar, should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said, indicating the Qatari hosts had not pushed hard enough for the Taliban to reduce violence. Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been held in Qatar since last year, after the United States agreed to withdraw its troops. But violence has increased and the government accuses the militants of failing to meet obligations to reduce attacks.

Policemen, firemen among over 400 Myanmar nationals seeking shelter in India

More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring India since late February, an Indian police officer said on Monday, as Myanmar security forces seek to crush pro-democracy demonstrators after last month's coup. The policemen said they had fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters.