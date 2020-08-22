Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Libya's Tripoli-based government and rival parliament take steps to end hostilities

Libya's internationally recognised government in Tripoli announced a ceasefire on Friday and the leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya also appealed for a halt to hostilities. The statements offered hope for a deescalation of a regionalised conflict that has wracked the country since a 2011 uprising, displacing hundreds of thousands, slashing oil production and opening space for migrant smugglers and militants.

Canada to appeal court ruling that struck down refugee pact with U.S.

The Canadian government on Friday appealed a Federal Court ruling that struck down on human rights grounds a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States. In July, the Ottawa-based court decided the 2004 "Safe Third Country Agreement" between the United States and Canada violated the human rights of those trying to enter Canada because they could end up being detained by U.S. authorities.

U.S. will aim to block Russia, China from violating Iran sanctions: Pompeo

The United States is prepared to block Russia and China from any attempts to violate sanctions on Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, one day after Washington moved to restore sanctions imposed on Tehran by the United Nations. Pompeo, in an interview on Fox News, also said Washington was disappointed that its allies did not support the U.S. effort to push for a "snapback" of U.N. sanctions, including an arms embargo, after what the Trump administration said was Iran's violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

U.S. closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus

The United States on Friday closed lanes at select ports of entry at the border with Mexico and will conduct more secondary checks to limit non-essential travel and the spread of coronavirus, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said. Non-essential travel has been restricted at the border since March, but the restrictions have mostly been applied to Mexican citizens. The new measures appeared to be aimed at U.S. citizens and legal residents living in Mexico.

Russia clears Kremlin critic Navalny to be airlifted to Germany in coma

Russian doctors said on Friday that gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could be flown to Germany to receive medical care after the opposition politician's allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation. Navalny's life was not in immediate danger, he was in an induced coma and his brain was in a stable condition, the medical staff at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk said.

Travellers from France to UK need to self certify they do not have coronavirus symptoms

Travellers from France to the United Kingdom will be required to self certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel, the British government said on Friday.

Belarus opposition summoned; Kremlin seen standing by weakened Lukashenko

Two leading members of a newly formed opposition council in Belarus were questioned on Friday in a criminal case over what President Alexander Lukashenko calls an attempt to seize power, after nearly two weeks of mass rallies against his 26-year rule. More public figures, including an Olympic athlete, came out in opposition to Lukashenko, whose political challengers say he rigged an Aug. 9 election.

Exclusive: No. 2 U.S. diplomat to visit Russia, Lithuania to discuss Belarus

The number two U.S. diplomat will visit Russia and Lithuania soon for talks on Belarus, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country's election crisis that averts Russian intervention. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun's planned mission signals a greater U.S. role in trying to settle the strife that erupted when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brutally cracked down on peaceful protesters rejecting his claim of a landslide Aug. 9 election win.

U.S. halts military cooperation with Mali as coup supporters celebrate

The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. The ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday has dismayed Mali's international partners, who fear it could further destabilise the former French colony and West Africa's entire Sahel region.

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on 14 Iranians over human rights violations

The United States on Friday said it was imposing visa restrictions on 13 Iranian officials it accused of involvement in "gross violations of human rights" for a 1990 assassination of an Iranian opposition figure in Switzerland. The U.S. State Department did not name the 13, but in a statement said it was also designating a 14th Iranian, Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, who it said as director of Iran's Evin Prison ran an institution "synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment."