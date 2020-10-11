Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg shows support for Biden in rare political tweet

Teen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg on Saturday showed support for Democrat Joe Biden, urging voters concerned about the environment to make their voices heard in the U.S. presidential election. The Swedish 17-year-old said in a tweet that she never engages in party politics, but that "the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that".

Kyrgyz president strengthens hold on power as new PM named

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov strengthened his grip on power on Saturday, reshuffling top security officials as his principal opponent, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, was detained again just days after leaving prison. Jeenbekov's allies in parliament elected a new prime minister, moving to impose order on what close ally Russia has called a state of political chaos a day after the president deployed troops in and around the capital Bishkek.

Veteran Tajik president on course for fifth term

Tajikistan's Russian-allied President Imomali Rakhmon looks sure to secure a fifth term in office in Sunday's election as his four competitors' campaigns admit they do not expect many votes. However, the presidential poll may attract more attention this time after recent elections in two other ex-Soviet republics - Belarus and Kyrgyzstan - sparked protests, adding to a belt of instability around Russia.

Brazil surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths, health ministry says

Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Saturday. The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.

Bring your own pen: Lithuania votes amid pandemic

Lithuanians will be encouraged to bring their own pens to minimize infection risk at Sunday's parliamentary election seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis' handling of the coronavirus crisis. The centrist Farmers and Greens party, an agrarian grouping that leads Skvernelis' ruling coalition, is neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the centre-right Homeland Union, which has roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement.

Trump, Trudeau discuss issue of two Canadian citizens detained in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed on Saturday the issue of two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China, Trudeau's office said in a read out statement of the phone call between the two leaders. Trudeau thanked Trump for the United States' support in "seeking the immediate release of the two Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained by China," the statement read https://bit.ly/3nFPSwj, without giving more details.

Palestinian president meets World Jewish Congress head

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel. Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter posting but gave no details.

North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade

North Korea unveiled previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at an unprecedented predawn military parade on Saturday that showcased the country's long-range weapons for the first time in two years. Analysts said the missile, which was shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world if it becomes operational.

Iran short of 'significant quantity' of potential bomb material: IAEA boss

Iran does not at this stage have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb under the U.N. atomic watchdog's official definition, the agency's head told an Austrian paper. "The Iranians continue to enrich uranium, and to a much higher degree than they have committed themselves to. And this amount is growing by the month," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told Die Presse in an interview published on its website on Saturday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of swiftly and seriously violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. The ceasefire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow advocated by President Vladimir Putin, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.