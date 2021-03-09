Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis: From land of promise to pariah state - Myanmar coup rattles foreign firms

Shortly after the military seized power, 55 foreign investors in Myanmar from Coca Cola to Facebook signed a statement committing to the country and employees there during developments of "deep concern". A month on, those pledges are being sorely tested with Myanmar's economy all but paralysed by massive anti-coup protests, widespread strikes and the junta's killing of dozens of protesters drawing calls for boycotts and sanctions.

Lebanon's collapse piles strain on army, security forces

Discontent is brewing in the ranks of Lebanon's security forces over a currency crash wiping out most of the value of their salaries as unrest and crime surge. In unusually outspoken comments, army chief General Joseph Aoun said his warnings that the pressure on soldiers' earnings and morale could lead to an "implosion" had fallen on deaf ears.

Fukushima radiation unlikely to raise cancer rates, U.N. experts say

A U.N. scientific panel on Tuesday confirmed a previous finding that radiation from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan was unlikely to raise cancer rates discernibly, and said a jump in thyroid cancer in children was due to "ultrasensitive" screening methods. Fukushima was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, the 1986 Soviet reactor explosion that sent radioactive dust across much of Europe. A 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, and more than 160,000 residents had to flee as radiation spewed into the air.

U.N. envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process: sources

The United Nation's envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks said. The visit comes as the United States is seeking to shake-up the stalled Qatari-hosted talks between the warring sides, including proposals for an interim government.

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

When a huge earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, a stunned world watched the chaotic struggle to contain the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. An onslaught of waves sparked by the 9.0-magnitude quake crashed into the northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant. More than 160,000 residents fled as radiation spewed into the air.

U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels.

Patriarchal Albania offers little compassion for same-sex relationships

Sara, a 26-year-old woman from Tirana, is reluctant to talk about her love life with friends and family as they cannot understand her attraction to people of the same sex. Like other Balkan countries aiming to become members of the European Union, Albania must demonstrate its readiness to protect human rights, and has passed laws against discrimination because of sexual orientation.

Sporadic protests in Myanmar after hundreds escape overnight security siege

Myanmar security forces quickly snuffed out sporadic anti-junta protests on Tuesday after hundreds of young activists who had been trapped overnight in a district of its biggest city Yangon were able to get out. Western powers and the United Nations had called on Myanmar's military rulers to allow the youngsters to leave after fears for their safety as troops moved in.

Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

UK royal family silent amid crisis over Meghan's claim of racist remark

The British monarchy maintained its silence on Tuesday, after Meghan and Prince Harry accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide. Oprah Winfrey's tell-all TV interview with the couple has dragged the royals into the biggest crisis since the death of Harry's mother Diana in 1997, when the family, led by Queen Elizabeth, was widely criticised for being too slow to respond.