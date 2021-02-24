Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

German court issues guilty verdict in first Syria torture trial

A German court sentenced a former member of President Bashar al-Assad's security services to 4-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday for facilitating the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the 10-year-old Syrian civil war. The higher regional court in the western city of Koblenz said Eyad A. had arrested at least 30 anti-government protesters at the start of the conflict in 2011 and sent them to an intelligence facility where he knew detainees were tortured.

Russia increases fines for protest violations after Navalny rallies

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved legislation on Wednesday beefing up fines for offences committed during street protests after thousands were detained at unsanctioned rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The legislation increases fines for insubordination to law enforcement officers to up to 4,000 roubles ($54.30) from 1,000 roubles in addition to a maximum of 15 days in detention.

Neighbours' efforts to help end Myanmar crisis raise suspicion among protesters

Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister flew into Thailand on Wednesday for talks with two of his neighbours as they intensified efforts to resolve a crisis over Myanmar's coup, despite the scepticism of its pro-democracy camp. The minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, made the first foreign trip by a member of the new military government as opponents of the Feb. 1 coup again took to the streets in Myanmar.

Germany approves COVID home tests to ease way out of lockdown

Germany approved three COVID-19 tests for home use as part Health Minister Jens Spahn's strategy to help Europe's biggest economy emerge from a lockdown that has been in place since mid-December. The infection rate in Germany fell steadily in the first weeks of the year but has stagnated in recent days, making it more difficult for leaders to ease restrictions when they meet next week to consider lockdown rules that run to March 7.

Australia's antitrust chief claims victory after Facebook standoff

The architect of Australia's laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay media companies for content claimed victory on Wednesday, though critics said last-minute changes to appease Facebook favoured Big Tech over smaller news outlets. After tense negotiations prompted Facebook to cut off news in the country last week, Australia offered a host of technical concessions and the social media giant said it would restore news as the revamped bill looked set to become law this week.

Iran says up to U.S. to move first on saving nuclear deal

It is up to the United States to make the first move in saving the Iran nuclear deal, Iran's ambassador in Geneva told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament on Wednesday. "The onus is on the offending party to return, restart and compensate for the damages as well as to reassure that they would not renege again," Ambassador Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said.

Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place. It is the week's second such incident, despite pressure on Australian iron ore miners to show they have improved practices to manage important sites after Rio Tinto destroyed two sacred rock shelters for a mine expansion last May.

India warns of worsening COVID-19 situation, vaccinations to expand

India announced an expansion of its vaccination programme on Wednesday but warned that breaches of coronavirus protocols could worsen an infection surge in many states. Nearly a month after the health minister declared that COVID-19 had been contained, states such as Maharashtra in the west and Kerala in the south have reported a surge in cases, as reluctance grows over mask-wearing and social distancing.

In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. And for once, in her view, she is being heard.

Malaysia urged to explain deportation of Myanmar detainees despite court order

Several lawmakers and rights groups on Wednesday called on Malaysia's government to explain its deportation of more than 1,000 Myanmar nationals, despite a court-ordered stay, with some saying the move could amount to contempt of court. The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday had granted a stay on the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar citizens held in immigration detention centres, pending an application by Amnesty International and Asylum Access to suspend the plan amid fears over their safety.