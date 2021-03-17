Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus: statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles. "At exactly 22:35 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan against some targets in the vicinity of Damascus. Our air defenses intercepted the aggression's missiles and downed most of them. Losses were limited to materials," the Syrian defense ministry said on Twitter.

Democracy in retreat worldwide, warns UK foreign minister Raab

Democracy is in retreat around the world, British foreign minister Dominic Raab will warn on Wednesday in a speech setting out the danger that autocratic regimes pose to global stability and prosperity. Britain this week announced an overhaul of its foreign and defence policy to prioritise influence in the Indo-Pacific as a way to help moderate the expanding power and assertiveness of China's Communist Party leadership.

France's Sarkozy back in court, this time for illegal campaign financing

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Wednesday accused of financing his failed 2012 re-election campaign illegally, less than three weeks after being convicted of corruption and influence-peddling. Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy's party, then known as the UMP, splurged nearly double the 22.5 million euros ($27 million) permitted under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies, and then used a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost.

Biden administration unified in strong stance on China: senior U.S. official

The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, "tough-minded" stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the U.S. government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. Washington believed it was going into talks with top Chinese officials with an increasingly strong hand, and would lay out its concerns about China's behavior regarding Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang province, and Beijing's continuing "malicious" cyber activity, the official told a telephone briefing.

Residents flee Yangon suburb fearing fresh Myanmar military crackdown, EU readies sanctions

Thousands of residents fled an industrial suburb of Myanmar's commercial capital on Tuesday, after it was placed under martial law by the ruling junta following bloody anti-coup protests over the weekend. "Here is like a war zone, they are shooting everywhere," a labour organizer in the Hlaing Tharyar district told Reuters, saying that most residents were too frightened to go outside.

Hundreds protest outside UK Parliament and police headquarters for third night

Hundreds of people protested outside Parliament and London's police headquarters for a third consecutive night on Tuesday, angered by the killing of Sarah Everard and government plans to tighten the law on demonstrations. The London police officer charged with Everard's kidnap and murder, 48-year-old Wayne Couzens, appeared in court for a second time on Tuesday and his lawyer did not apply for bail pending a full trial in October.

War in Yemen is 'back in full force,' says U.N. mediator

The war in Yemen is "back in full force," the United Nations mediator told the Security Council on Tuesday amid renewed attempts to get the warring parties to talk and U.N. warnings that the country is spiralling toward a massive famine.

Martin Griffiths told the council that there had been a dramatic deterioration in the more than six-year-long war with a Houthi offensive on Marib - the Yemeni government's last northern stronghold - putting millions of civilians at risk.

Iran enriching uranium with new advanced machine type at underground plant -IAEA

Iran has started enriching uranium at its underground Natanz plant with a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, in a further breach of Tehran's deal with major powers. Iran has recently accelerated its breaches of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities in an apparent bid to pressure U.S. President Joe Biden as both sides are locked in a standoff over who should move first to save the deal.

COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, Israeli researchers say

Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel. According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer.

Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

The United States should respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neighbor for extra doses. Reuters reported this week that Mexico had asked for extra shipments of the British-developed vaccine, since it has yet to be approved for use in the United States.