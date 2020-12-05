Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

President Donald Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Somalia in the waning days of his presidency triggered dismay on Saturday from some Somalis, who appealed to the incoming U.S. president to reverse the decision. "The U.S. decision to pull troops out of Somalia at this critical stage in the successful fight against al-Shabaab and their global terrorist network is extremely regrettable," Senator Ayub Ismail Yusuf told Reuters in a statement, referring to the al Qaida-linked al Shabaab insurgency.

British PM Johnson and EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in trade talks with time running out to avoid a chaotic end to the Brexit saga. Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 but rules governing trade, travel and business have remained unchanged during a transition period which ends on Dec. 31, when a new relationship will be established - with or without a deal.

EU's Barnier says still looking for a way to do UK trade deal

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal with Britain, but was non-committal on the chances of bridging the current impasse in the Brexit talks. "We keep calm, as always, and if there is still a way, we will see," he told broadcasters in London as he entered the train station to head back to Brussels after talks were paused.

U.S. considering blacklist for Yemen's Houthis: Oman foreign minister

Oman's foreign minister said on Saturday the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East had discussed with his country the possibility of Washington designating Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement as a terrorist group. "Yes, that was raised," Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi told a Bahrain summit in response to a question on whether the potential blacklisting had been broached by David Schenker during a recent visit to Muscat.

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli settlements

Bahrain will not allow the import of Israeli goods produced in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, state news agency BNA reported, disavowing comments made by the Gulf state's trade minister earlier this week. Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani had voiced openness to settlement imports, adding that Manama would make no distinction between products produced in Israel or in the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights.

Revamped, less political, UNESCO sets sights on tricky U.S. return

Four years after the United States quit UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, over accusations of anti-Israel bias, diplomats say the Paris-based body has managed to put its house in order, potentially easing the way for Washington's return. The agency, founded in the ashes of World War Two to protect the common cultural inheritance of humanity, was thrown into turmoil after the United States, which provided a fifth of its funding, pulled out.

Iran's coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000 - health ministry

Iran's total deaths from coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Saturday, with more than one million people infected, although transmission rates in the Middle East's worst-affected country were slowing, state TV reported. Tehran's Grand Bazaar, shopping malls and several other businesses re-opened after a two-week shutdown, following a 10-percent drop in infections over the past days.

Iran Supreme Court to retry three linked to 2019 protests - news agency

Iran's Supreme Court has agreed to retry three men over links to last year's anti-government protests and whose death sentences have been suspended, the state IRNA news agency reported on Saturday. It did not say when the trial would take place or identify the men, but Iran's judiciary in July suspended the execution of Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi.

German court upholds ban on coronavirus demonstration

Germany's highest court upheld on Saturday a ban on a demonstration in the northern city of Bremen planned by opponents of lockdown measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus. Lower courts had already denied permission for the protest, planned for Saturday afternoon, at which 20,000 demonstrators were due to convene in the city centre of Bremen.

Turkey in weekend lockdown as coronavirus cases hit record highs

Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May after coronavirus infections and deaths hit record highs in recent days. The country of 83 million people on Friday recorded 32,736 new cases, including asymptomatic ones, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March.