Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Merkel's party postpones December 4 congress to choose new leader

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) has decided to postpone a party congress planned for Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday. The executive committee agreed it could not hold the meeting, which it had planned to stage in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Renewed fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh threatens U.S.-backed truce

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Monday of violating a new U.S.-brokered ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, casting doubt over the prospects of the latest international push to end a month of clashes. The third truce in just over two weeks came into force at 8 a.m. local time (0400 GMT). Within minutes, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said in a statement that Armenian forces had shelled villages in the Terter and Lachin regions.

Thai protesters march on German embassy to seek probe of king

Thousands of protesters marched on the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday to ask for an investigation of the Thai king's activities during stays in Germany, as months of protests give rise to growing calls for reforms of the monarchy. Germany has said it would be unacceptable for King Maha Vajiralongkorn to conduct politics in Germany and Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said the European country continued to look into his behaviour during long sojourns in Bavaria.

China to impose sanctions on U.S. firms over Taiwan arms sales

China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other U.S. companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. Zhao Lijian told journalists that China was acting to protect its national interest, but did not spell out what form the sanctions would take.

Erdogan calls on Turks to boycott French goods

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for Turks never to buy French goods and urged European Union leaders to halt French leader Emmanuel Macron's "anti-Islam" agenda. Erdogan said on Saturday Macron had a problem with Muslims and needed checks on his mental health - a rebuke that caused France to recall its ambassador from Ankara. He made similar comments the next day and again on Monday.

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford jab prompts immune response among old as well as young adults

One of the world's leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc, which is helping manufacture the vaccine, said on Monday.

EU's Barnier heads for London for Brexit deal talks

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier is due in London on Monday for talks with Britain to find out whether a deal on future relations can be struck to avoid widespread trade disruption at the end of the year. The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before a transition period of informal membership ends on Dec. 31.

Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libya's warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord. Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on the first leg of an Asian trip, said it was important that all parties support the success of the U.N.-facilitated talks in Geneva on Friday.

Workers and students pose strike challenge to Belarusian leader

Factory workers chanted slogans, students and pensioners took to the streets, and police used force to detain people on Monday as the Belarusian opposition sought to ramp up pressure on veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko with a nationwide strike. Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight, challenging his opponents to carry out a threat to paralyse the country with strikes, nearly three months after his disputed election victory unleashed mass protests.

Japan and U.S. begin major military exercise as concern about China grows

Japan and the United States on Monday began air, sea and land exercises around Japan in a show of force in the face of increased Chinese military activity in the region. The Keen Sword exercise is the first big drill since Yoshihide Suga became Japan's prime minister last month with a vow to continue the military build-up aimed at countering China, which claims Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea.