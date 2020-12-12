Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Years after ISIS, Iraqis forced out of camps into uncertain future

Last month, Iraqi authorities gave families displaced by the war against Islamic State just 48 hours to pack up and leave the Al-Ishaki camp before it was closed. When the deadline expired, pick-up trucks and military vehicles arrived to take about 200 people back to their hometown.

No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says

Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec. 31 - the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union.

Travel restrictions at U.S. land borders extended through Jan. 21

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21 with coronavirus cases spiking to record numbers, U.S. and Canadian officials said on Friday. The decision means it will be up to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office on Jan. 20 to determine when it will drop the restrictions, first imposed in March to control the spread of the virus. Acting U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary Chad Wolf said on Twitter the latest one-month extension was to "continue to prevent the spread of COVID."

Europeans, U.S. accuse North Korea of using pandemic to crack down on rights

The United Nations Security Council discussed on Friday human rights abuses in North Korea after the issue was raised by seven members who accused Pyongyang of using the coronavirus pandemic "to crack down further on the human rights of its own people." Germany, Britain, France, Belgium, Estonia, the United States and the Dominican Republic brought up the issue in a closed-door virtual meeting after diplomats said Russia and China objected to a public briefing on the situation.

Pakistan accuses India of funding disinformation campaign in EU

Pakistan accused arch-rival India of funding a long running disinformation campaign against it on Friday and said it would raise the matter in global forums. In making its claim that India attempted to manipulate international bodies through fake news websites and organisations, Pakistan's foreign minister cited a report by European non-government organisation EU Disinfo Lab.

Ethiopia returning Eritrean refugees to Tigray camps; U.N. concerned over move

Ethiopia's government said on Friday it was returning Eritrean refugees to camps they had fled in the northern region of Tigray, a move that alarmed the United Nations refugee agency after a month-long conflict that is believed to have killed thousands of people. The United Nations and other aid agencies say they have been denied access to some 96,000 refugees in Tigray since fighting erupted on Nov. 4 between the government and a rebellious regional force. They are concerned about food and security in the camps, which they have not been permitted to visit since the conflict broke out.

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions would 'disrespect' Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday U.S. sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles would be disrespectful to a NATO ally, after sources said Washington was poised to take the step likely to further strain relations. The report of imminent U.S. sanctions targeting Turkey's defence industry over missiles comes as EU leaders at a summit discussed separate sanctions against Turkish officials over gas exploration in disputed parts of the Mediterranean.

Exclusive-Trump administration moves forward with $1 billion Moroccan arms deal

President Donald Trump's administration moved forward with $1 billion in sales of drones and precision-guided weapons to Morocco on Friday, sending a notice to Congress about the potential deals, according to sources familiar with the notification. The deal includes four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by privately-held General Atomics, and Hellfire, Paveway and JDAM precision-guided munitions made by Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing, the sources said.

'A little person in history': the adolescents who signed up to test the COVID vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two adolescent siblings in the United States who signed up for a coronavirus vaccine trial said they did it because they wanted to make their own small contribution to history. Nathan Williams, 17, and his sister Delilah, 12, signed up for the trial after spending months in pandemic isolation. Their mother, Melanie Williams, is a nurse and hospital administrator who works on a ward dealing with COVID-19 patients.

As Israel and Moroccan Jews celebrate new ties, others are critical

Israel and Moroccan Jews on Friday celebrated an agreement to normalise relations between the two countries, but the largest party in Morocco's government faced internal wrangling over a move that some Moroccans regard as a betrayal of Palestinians. The U.S.-brokered deal - the fourth such "normalisation" announcement involving an Arab country and Israel in as many months - also drew criticism from Moscow.