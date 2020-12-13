Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pope commits Vatican to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Pope Francis urged countries on Saturday to work towards net zero carbon emissions and committed Vatican City - the world's smallest state - to reaching the target by 2050. Francis, who has championed environmental causes since his election in 2013, told a U.N. climate summit the 108-acre (44-hectare) city-state surrounded by Rome would be doing its bit to fight climate change.

Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalizing ties with Israel

Morocco's main Islamist groups on Saturday rejected Rabat's plan to normalize ties with Israel following a deal brokered by the United States. The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR), said in a statement the move was "deplorable" and denounced "all attempts at normalisation and the Zionist infiltration." The Islamist PJD party was more nuanced, endorsing King Mohammed VI's actions support for the Palestinian cause while reiterating the party's "firm position against the Zionist occupation."

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said. The move drew criticism from lawmakers in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own Conservative Party, but was shrugged off by the French government.

Israel and Bhutan establish diplomatic relations

Israel established relations on Saturday with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, as it looks to continue to expand its diplomatic links internationally. Israel's accord with the Himalayan country did not appear to be related to its budding ties under U.S.-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries, though Israeli officials sought to portray it as evidence of its growing acceptance abroad.

Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday, after a week of tension and deadlock that left a tumultuous 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 looking more likely than not. Negotiators have until the evening to resolve an impasse on arrangements that would guarantee Britain zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the EU's single market, though talks could carry on if they miss the deadline.

Polish government remains intact as junior partner votes to stay

The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government despite its opposition to a European Union budget deal, the party's leader said, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority. United Poland had called for a veto of the EU's 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking cash with respect for the rule of law.

U.N. chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on every country to declare a "climate emergency" on Saturday, as world leaders marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord made mostly incremental pledges relative to the scale of the crisis. Guterres made his call at a summit aimed at building momentum behind the Paris deal, buoyed in recent months by renewed commitment from China and the prospect of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden bringing the United States back into the pact.

Venezuela's opposition concludes 'popular consultation' to reject Maduro

Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, on Saturday concluded a "popular consultation" to repudiate President Nicolas Maduro's government after boycotting a congressional vote last Sunday. The consultation, which started virtually on Monday and ended Saturday with an in-person vote, aimed for some 7 million Venezuelans to participate, at least 50% living outside the country, according to organizers. Results were expected later on Saturday.

Iran executes French-based dissident journalist captured last year

Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017, was executed on Saturday, Iran's state television reported. France reacted with anger to the hanging of the Paris-based journalist, which it called "barbaric and unacceptable" and said ran counter to Iran's international obligations.

Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown: sources

Germany will close shops from the middle of next week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The decision came ahead of a meeting planned for Sunday morning between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders as Europe's largest economy grapples with a rise in infections.