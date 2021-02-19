Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ex-FARC commanders accept Colombia war crimes accusations

Former commanders from Colombia's demobilized FARC guerrillas on Thursday accepted accusations by a transitional justice court that they committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the group's 50-year war with the state. The ruling in January by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), created under the 2016 peace deal between the government and the rebels, was the first time the JEP attributed criminal responsibility for hostage-taking to former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

U.S. says ready for talks with Iran over nuclear deal

The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington abandoned nearly three years ago. Iran reacted coolly to the U.S. idea, which was conveyed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a video meeting with his British, French and German counterparts gathered in Paris.

Time to get tough with 'bully' Facebook, UK lawmaker and publishers say

Facebook's move to block all news content in Australia is an attempt to bully a democracy and will stiffen the resolve of legislators across the world to get tough with the big tech companies, a senior British lawmaker said. The move by the 17-year-old Facebook shocked Australia and sent shivers through the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the titans of the technological revolution.

U.S. hits dozens of Belarusians with visa restrictions for undermining democracy

The United States on Thursday imposed visa restrictions on 43 Belarusians, including high-ranking justice officials and other government personnel, accusing them of undermining democracy in Belarus. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States remains alarmed by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko's continued violent crackdown on protesters, activists, and journalists.

Japan, U.S., India, Australia call for return of democracy in Myanmar

Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad grouping of countries seen as a forum to stand up to China in Asia agreed that democracy must be restored quickly in Myanmar and to strongly oppose attempts to upset the status quo by force, Japan's foreign minister said on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia met virtually for the first time under the Biden administration and discussed Myanmar, COVID-19, climate, and Indo-Pacific territorial and navigation issues, the State Department said in a statement.

Let there be jazz: France sets rules for summer festivals amid pandemic uncertainty

Summer festivals will be able to go ahead in France this year despite the enduring COVID-19 crisis, but attendance will be capped at 5,000 people and the public must be seated, the country's culture ministry said on Thursday. From jazz festivals to outdoor theater, towns and cities across France host summer festivals, but existing COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of certainty over when the pandemic will end left organisers demanding clarity from the government.

Italy's Draghi easily wins lower house confidence vote, now fully empowered

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi easily won a vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament on Thursday, the final step needed for his new government to exercise its full powers. The Chamber of Deputies approved the confidence motion by 535 votes to 56 in the 629-seat chamber, with the far-right Brothers of Italy being the only major party to oppose the former European Central Bank president.

Biden to pledge $4 billion to COVAX vaccine program at G7 meeting Friday

The Biden administration will pledge $4 billion to a coronavirus vaccination program for poorer countries in hopes of prying loose bigger donations from other governments, U.S. officials said on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden will use his first meeting with leaders of Group of Seven advanced economies on Friday to announce an immediate $2 billion donation to the COVAX program co-led by the World Health Organization, officials said. COVAX aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world.

Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would continue his talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday after the social media platform blocked its news feeds in the country over disputes over a new media payment code. "We spoke yesterday morning but then we were subsequently in contact and we agreed to talk later this morning, we'll see where those discussions go and we can find a pathway going forward," Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Britain pushes G7 for faster vaccine development, sets 100-day target

Britain will challenge fellow G7 countries to help speed up the development of future vaccines to 100-days on Friday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual meeting of leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden. Johnson's Britain holds the presidency of the Group of 7 developed economies in 2021 and wants to use it to build momentum for a more coordinated approach to future pandemics, including the creation of a global health treaty.