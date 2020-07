Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Game without rules': In Belarus loyalists turn on president before election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, once dubbed the last dictator in Europe by Washington, has seen protests come and go in his 26 years in power, but none quite like the one that is rippling through his usually loyal support base now. The police have arrested hundreds in an effort to quell anti-government protests before an Aug. 9 presidential election, according to the government and human rights groups. But several police officers are among those who have taken to social media to challenge him, posting selfies with their faces covered by signs such as "Lukashenko is not my president".

No official U.S. approach to quiz Prince Andrew over Epstein, UK PM says

U.S. authorities have not made an official approach to the British government for permission to speak to Prince Andrew about his contacts with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. U.S. prosecutors want to question the British prince over his contacts with Epstein, who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison.

Woman jailed for plotting to bomb St Paul's cathedral in London

A woman who had plotted a suicide bomb attack on London's St Paul's Cathedral this Easter in support of Islamic State was jailed for life on Friday and told she must serve at least 14 years behind bars. Safiyya Shaikh, 37, had planned to set off a bomb at the popular tourist attraction, to kill herself and visitors to the famous cathedral and another bomb at the hotel where they would have stayed before the attack, prosecutors said.

Merkel makes first masked appearance to ward off criticism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her first public appearance wearing a mask on Friday after dismissing accusations of hypocrisy earlier this week for not wearing one. Merkel entered the Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament, wearing a black mask marked with EU2020.de, a website dedicated to Germany's six-month presidency of the European Union which started on July 1.

Turkish court tries Saudis in absentia for Khashoggi killing

A Turkish court put 20 Saudi officials on trial in absentia on Friday for the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi which sparked international outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 when he went there seeking papers for his marriage. Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the hit - an accusation Saudi officials denied.

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for over 50 countries - but not the U.S.

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said on Friday. The move, effective July 10, clears the way for millions of British tourists to take summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return. Those arriving from higher risk countries will still have to self-quarantine for 14 days under a rule which has angered airlines and travel companies.

France's Macron picks new prime minister to reinvent presidency

President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to reinvent his administration and win back voters. Castex, 55, hails from the centre-right of French politics and served for two years as the second-highest ranking official in the Elysee Palace during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency.

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. The FBI arrest of the British socialite is the latest twist in the mystery of Epstein, who went from a high school math teacher to high-flying lifestyle of private Caribbean islands and powerful connections that his victims say allowed him to abuse minors with impunity.

Crowd control, police patrols for Spain's cancelled bull-running fiesta

Authorities in the Spanish city of Pamplona, which would usually be gearing up for the San Fermin bull-running festival at this time of year, are readying stringent security measures amid fears of crowds gathering despite the fiesta being cancelled. "Of course there are some concerns. It would be naive not to be worried," Mayor Enrique Maya said at an event run by local newspaper Diario de Navarra this week. "But I have great faith in our citizens."

Hong Kong man charged with terrorism, inciting separatism for slogan

A Hong Kong man who carried a sign saying "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" as he drove a motorcycle into police during a protest this week has become the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under a new security law. Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong late on Tuesday after weeks of uncertainty, pushing China's freest city and one of the world's most glittering financial hubs on to a more authoritarian path.