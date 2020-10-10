Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canada says Turkey and others should 'stay out of the conflict' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Canada made clear to Turkey on Friday that it and other nations should stay out of the conflict between Armenian and Azeri forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. Ties between Ankara and Ottawa worsened this week after Canada suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it probed allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces. Hundreds have died in recent clashes in the enclave.

Kyrgyzstan president calls in military as protesters clash in streets

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek on Friday and ordered the military to end days of unrest, as supporters of rival political groups fought on the streets. A Reuters journalist in the capital heard gunshots and saw demonstrators from rival groups throwing rocks and bottles at each other and scuffling. One opposition politician was reported to have been wounded.

Poland and Lithuania recall diplomats from Belarus

More than 30 diplomats were on their way back to Warsaw from Belarus on Friday, a Polish deputy foreign minister said, after Minsk asked Poland to scale back the number of staff at its embassy amid tensions over a crackdown on protests. Lithuania, which had also been asked by Minsk to cut its diplomatic staff in the country, recalled five diplomats on Friday, the foreign ministry there said.

China's Xi says intends to deepen relations with North Korea: KCNA

In a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un for the founding anniversary of North Korea's ruling party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he intends to deepen relations with Pyongyang, North Korean state media reported on Saturday. "We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades and propel the long-lasting and stable development of the socialist cause of the two countries," North Korean state news agency KCNA quoted Xi as saying.

U.N. food agency WFP hails Peace Nobel as call to action against hunger

The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today. The head of the awards committee called the WFP a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, and said the COVID-19 pandemic, which the WFP says could double hunger worldwide, had made it even more relevant.

UK PM Johnson to make statement to parliament on COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on Monday about potential new lockdown restrictions, as the government seeks to tackle a rapidly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, but the government is facing growing opposition to lockdown measures which have wrought some of the worst economic damage in at least a century.

Four dead, several injured in Beirut fuel tank explosion

Four people were killed and several more were wounded when a fuel tank exploded in a Beirut building on Friday, the Lebanese Red Cross said. The explosion caused a large fire to break out in the building in the Tariq al-Jadida neighborhood, a security source said.

Azeri leader rules out concessions before Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Azerbaijan's president ruled out making any concessions to Armenia on Friday ahead of talks aimed at halting the deadliest fighting in the South Caucasus region for more than 25 years. President Ilham Aliyev's uncompromising position in a televised speech appeared to leave little room for de-escalation as the Azeri and Armenian foreign ministers arrived in Moscow. The talks were expected to be the first diplomatic contact between the enemies since fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave erupted on Sept. 27, killing hundreds of people.

Race tightening between Bolivia's main candidates as election nears, poll shows

The race is tightening between Bolivia's two main presidential candidates, according to an opinion poll released on Friday, though many voters said they were still undecided with little more than a week ahead of the crucial vote. Socialist candidate Luis Arce leads centrist former President Carlos Mesa by just six percentage points, the poll showed, indicating a dip in support for the MAS political party of Bolivia's socialist former president Evo Morales.

Brexit deal close but EU seeks more before starting final talks

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wants a few more concessions from Britain before entering the last intense phase of negotiations on a trade deal, an EU diplomat said on Friday, as an Oct. 15 deadline looms. The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31, but more than fours years since voting 52%-48% for Brexit in a 2016 referendum, the two sides are haggling over a trade deal that would kick in when informal membership ends on Dec. 31.