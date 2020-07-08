Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil registers over 1,200 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

Brazil registered 45,305 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 1,254 additional deaths, the nation's health ministry said on Tuesday. The Latin American nation has now registered 1,668,589 total cases and 66,741 deaths attributable to the virus.

Brazil's Bolsonaro catches coronavirus, shrugs off health risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after months minimizing the severity of the pandemic and defying medical experts, even as the virus has killed more than 66,000 people in his country. The right-wing populist gave the news to reporters at his official residence standing just inches away from him, adding to criticism of his cavalier approach to the outbreak in Brazil, the world's worst outside the United States.

U.S. will restrict visas for some Chinese officials over Tibet: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing what he called human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Tibetan areas, said the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to the region by U.S. diplomats, journalists and tourists. Pompeo said in a statement the United States remained committed to supporting "meaningful autonomy" for Tibetans and respect for their fundamental human rights.

Portugal in talks with Britain ahead of review of UK 'travel corridor' decision

Talks between Portuguese and British authorities are under way ahead of the UK's reevaluation of its decision to keep Portugal off its list for coronavirus restriction-free travel, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday. "The foreign minister had a long conversation with his counterpart," Costa told a news conference. "It is very important we build a confident relationship."

Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution - Turkish defence ministry

Turkey and Italy's defence ministers agreed at talks on Tuesday on the need for a political solution to Libya's conflict, according to a readout by the Turkish defence ministry. "We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views on several issues," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in the readout, adding security and defence cooperation between the countries would benefit the Mediterranean region.

Russia, China veto U.N. approval of aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey

Russia and China cast vetoes on Tuesday to block the U.N. Security Council from extending its approval of aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey for a year, despite U.N. warnings that the lives of Syrian civilians depend on the cross-border access. The more than six-year long operation is currently authorized until Friday. The remaining 13 council members voted in favor of the resolution drafted by Germany and Belgium.

WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people. "We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19," Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, told a news briefing.

U.S., South Korean officials to discuss North Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday for wide-ranging talks, overshadowed by Pyongyang's insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soon. Stephen Biegun, who led working-level negotiations with the North Koreans and now has broader responsibility as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, arrived late on Tuesday.

Philippines' Duterte tells citizens not to fear anti-terror bill

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday told citizens not to fear a new anti-terrorism law, addressing for the first time the controversial legislation that has unnerved rights groups over potential violations of civil liberties. The mercurial leader last week signed the anti-terrorism bill, prompting rights groups to stage protests and lawyers to question the law before the Supreme Court.

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown

A group of opposition supporters stormed the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade on Tuesday in a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday evening that stricter measures including the lockdown of Belgrade over the weekend would be introduced because of the rising number of coronavirus infections.