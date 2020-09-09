Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea's Kim to reconsider year-end projects in wake of typhoon damage: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he will reconsider year-end projects after a typhoon battered several areas of the country, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Kim made the announcement in a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday on recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas, including the Komdok area of South Hamgyong Province, KCNA said.

Missing Belarusian protest leader detained trying to enter Ukraine: border service

Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was detained while trying to enter Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Belarusian border official told Reuters, a day after her allies said she had been grabbed off the street by masked men. The circumstances of her attempted journey to Ukraine were not immediately clear, with some media reports initially suggesting she had made it across the border, something border guards on both sides later denied.

Palestinians set to soften stance on UAE-Israel normalisation: draft statement

The Palestinian leadership has watered down its criticism of the normalisation deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates before an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Wednesday at which the accord will be debated. A draft resolution presented by the Palestinian envoy, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the Emirates over the U.S.-brokered deal.

In new Brexit row, Britain sets out details for post-EU life

Britain will set out new details of its blueprint for life outside the European Union on Wednesday, publishing legislation a government minister acknowledged would break international law in a "limited way" and which could sour trade talks. After leaving the EU in January, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pushed on with plans for the end of a status quo period in December, and hoped a bill on Britain's internal market would set in stone the transfer of powers from Brussels.

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Iran has begun to build a hall in "the heart of the mountains" near its Natanz nuclear site for making advanced centrifuges, Iran's nuclear chief said on Tuesday, aiming to replace a production hall at the facility hit by fire in July. Iran said at the time that the fire was the result of sabotage and had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

Trump to host Israel-United Arab Emirates deal-signing ceremony on Sept 15

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a Sept. 15 signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a senior White House official said on Tuesday. As part of the deal, announced at the White House on Aug. 13 following what officials said were 18 months of talks, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.

Australia's Victoria state reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Wednesday reported 76 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. Victoria, the country's second most populous state, a day earlier reported eight deaths and 55 cases.

Saudi-Led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said early on Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern area, state news agency (SPA) reported.

England to set tough new socialising rules after virus spike

Tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across the whole of England are to be announced on Wednesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control a spike in COVID-19 infections. From Sept. 14, groups of more than six people will be banned from meeting and fined if they fail to comply, Johnson will say.

G7 foreign ministers condemn Navalny's 'confirmed poisoning'

The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Tuesday condemned the "confirmed poisoning" of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the strongest terms, according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department. "We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the confirmed poisoning of Alexei Navalny," said the statement.