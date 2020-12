Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Greece says Turkish 'student visa' loophole used for trafficking

Greece urged Turkey on Tuesday to do more to thwart irregular crossings of migrants into its territory, saying recent arrivals, particularly from Somalia, appeared to be coordinated. More than half of arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos from Nov. 1 were from Somalia, whose nationals crossed from Turkey, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told a news briefing.

In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history. Health workers started inoculating the most vulnerable with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the country a test case for the world as it contends with distributing a compound that must be stored at -70C (-94F).

Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. "There are a few remnants of the militia or special forces not yet controlled," Redwan Hussein, spokesman of the government's task force for the Tigray crisis, told reporters.

Moment may come to end post-Brexit EU trade talks, UK PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain could call an end to post-Brexit trade talks without a deal being reached, a day after he agreed to meet the European Commission head in a last-ditch attempt to break the stalemate. With just over three weeks before Britain finally completes its departure from the bloc, Johnson is due to meet European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in the coming days after negotiators failed to close the gaps in talks.

Chinese province to give COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable groups, general public in 2021: local media

China's Sichuan province could start administering new coronavirus vaccinations to vulnerable groups that are more likely to develop severe symptoms after infection, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, in the beginning of 2021, local media reported on Tuesday. The southwestern province could also begin inoculating the general public after the Lunar New Year in mid-February, said the Sichuan Daily, which is backed by the local authorities of Chinese Communist party.

Hundreds block streets in Armenia after PM ignores deadline to step down

Opposition demonstrators blocked streets in Armenia's capital on Tuesday to mark the start of a protest campaign after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ignored their call to step down over a ceasefire deal struck with Azerbaijan. Hundreds chanted "Nikol, traitor" and "Armenia without Nikol" in the streets of Yerevan, answering an opposition call to protest after a deadline of midday Tuesday set by the opposition for Pashinyan to quit passed with him still in power.

China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing to protest about U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

New Zealand's Ardern apologises as report into mosque attack faults focus on Islamist terror risks

New Zealand security agencies were almost exclusively focused on the perceived threat of Islamist terrorism before a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a report into the country's worst massacre found. The Royal Commission of Inquiry also criticised police for failing to enforce proper checks when granting a firearms licence to Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant, who released a racist manifesto shortly before the attack and streamed the shootings live on Facebook.

Exclusive: U.S. thinks Eritrea has joined Ethiopian war, diplomats say

The United States believes Eritrean soldiers have crossed into Ethiopia, despite denials from both nations, a U.S. government source and five regional diplomats said, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government battles a rebellious northern force. Abiy and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki signed a peace pact ending two decades of hostilities in 2018 and now regard the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) as a mutual foe.

Turkey calls on EU to act with common sense, says wants to improve ties

Turkey urged the European Union on Tuesday to use "common sense" to end a dispute over natural gas that has fanned territorial rows in the eastern Mediterranean and drawn a threat of sanctions from the bloc's leaders. Speaking at a news conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Ankara wanted to join the bloc as a full member, and said EU statements accusing Ankara of stoking tensions were wrong.