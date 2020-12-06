Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

The United Arab Emirates was the target of cyber attacks after establishing formal ties with Israel, the Gulf Arab state's cyber security head said on Sunday. The UAE in August broke with decades of Arab policy when it agreed to forge ties with Israel in a move that angered Palestinians and some Muslim states and communities. Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit.

'Final throw of the dice': Britain and EU to resume trade talks

British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement ends on Dec. 31. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday and instructed their teams to resume talks after they were paused on Friday.

Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

Venezuelans on Sunday choose a new congress in an election that the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro to retake the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist Party. The vote is almost certain to return congress to Maduro's allies despite his government struggling with an economy in ruins, aggressive U.S. sanctions that stifle the OPEC nation's oil exports, and the migration of some 5 million citizens.

Exclusive: Steinmetz to appear at Geneva trial next month to face corruption charges - lawyer

Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz will appear in a Geneva court next month to defend himself against corruption and forgery charges in connection with mining contracts in Guinea, his lawyer told Reuters. Steinmetz was indicted in August 2019 by a Geneva prosecutor who accused him and two aides of paying or having $10 million in bribes paid to one of the wives of former Guinean President Lansana Conte for mining licences between 2005 and 2010.

Former Uruguayan president Tabare Vazquez dies: family

Former Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez died on Saturday in Montevideo at the age of 80 after suffering from lung cancer, his son said in a tweet on Sunday. The center-left politician and oncologist was president of Uruguay twice in 2005-2010 and 2015-2020 and was diagnosed with cancer last year towards the end of his second term. The Broad Front party he belonged to ran the cattle-farming country of 3.4 million people for 15 years up until elections last year.

Irish Foreign Minister has 'very strong view' EU-UK deal can be done: newspaper

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has a "very strong view" that a trade deal can be secured between Britain and the European Union, Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper quoted him as saying. "We are more likely to get a deal than not because I think it's in everybody's interest," the newspaper quoted Coveney as saying on Saturday evening.

Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources.

Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says accounts frozen after he sought exile

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after he said he would seek exile in Britain to continue his pro-democratic activities. Hui told Reuters via the social media Whatsapp that the banks accounts belonging to him, his wife and his parents in Bank of China Hong Kong, HSBC and Hang Seng Bank were frozen. He gave no further details.

UK regulator who approved COVID jab says 'we are ready' for no-deal Brexit

The head of Britain's medicines regulator, asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout risked being disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period, said "we are ready". "We've practised, we are ready, we are fully prepared for any possible outcome," said June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), on BBC television.

Coal mine accident in China's Chongqing kills 23

Twenty-three people died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in just over two months. The dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide gas at the Diaoshuidong coal mine, the agency said, adding that one survivor had been rescued, after more than 30 hours of search and rescue efforts.