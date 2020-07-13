Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil sees 631 new coronavirus deaths, approaches 2 million cases

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said. Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths, the ministry said. The numbers of deaths and cases are usually lower on the weekend because of patchy reporting. Experts say the true totals are likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic rockets, drones launched by Yemen's Houthis: state news agency

The Saudi-Led coalition said on Monday that it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic rockets and six drones laden with explosives launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the kingdom, the state news agency said, citing the coalition spokesman. The coalition has started a military operation against the Iran-aligned group after it stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi state television reported early in July.

Iran agency says chain of errors caused Ukrainian plane crash

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation blamed a misalignment of a radar system and lack of communication between the air defence operator and his commanders for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January that killed 176 people aboard. Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8 shortly after the plane took off from Tehran,in what Tehran later acknowledged as a "disastrous mistake" by forces who were on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

Tunisian parties seek to oust parliament speaker, Islamists want new government

At least five Tunisian parties plan to launch a vote of no confidence in parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi who has been accused of partisan interests, while members of his moderate Islamist Ennahda party have called for a new government, escalating the country's political crisis. The no-confidence motion poses the biggest challenge yet to Ennahda, which first took power following the Arab Spring uprising, but was forced to step down in 2013 after a series of protests.

South Africa reimposes alcohol ban, curfew as coronavirus cases spike

South Africa will reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol and a nighttime curfew to reduce pressure on its hospitals as coronavirus infections rise rapidly, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. Ramaphosa's government imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in late March and delayed a surge in infections, but it has since eased many restrictions over fears for its struggling economy.

Incumbent Duda extends narrow lead in Polish election cliffhanger

Incumbent Andrzej Duda's marginal lead in Poland's presidential election was widening, a late poll showed on Sunday, a result, which while still uncertain, could have profound implications for Warsaw's relations with the European Union. The late poll combines exit-poll data with partial official results.

UK to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland, Wales after Brexit transition: Financial Times

The British government is planning to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland and Wales when the Brexit transition ends, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2DBGDef on Sunday. The state aid proposal, which would give legal powers to Westminster to control policies for the entire UK, is expected to appear in a bill this autumn laying the legal grounds of a new internal market, the FT said citing two people familiar with the plans.

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

U.S. weighs limited options to deal with China over Hong Kong: WSJ

The United States is weighing restricted options to deal with China over its recent moves in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, as tensions between Washington and Beijing heat up. Steps against Hong Kong's financial system risk hurting U.S., Western and Hong Kong companies and consumers, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-weighs-limited-options-to-punish-china-over-hong-kong-11594576800?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=10, citing U.S. officials and analysts.

Canadian province of Ontario to announce Stage 3 reopening details Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce details on Monday about the province's third stage of reopening, his office said on Sunday, a step likely to end most restrictions introduced in March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Stage 3 will allow "most remaining workplaces and community spaces" to reopen, according to the province's website, although "large public gatherings will continue to be restricted."