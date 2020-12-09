Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

The European Union will sanction more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday. If agreed, the EU will "prepare additional listings" on the basis of a sanctions list already in place since 2019 and "if need be work on the extension" of its scope, according to the draft statement seen by Reuters.

Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark

A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday. The Russian, whose name, age and gender was not released, is suspected of providing "information about, among other things, Danish energy technology to a Russian intelligence service," for payment, the Danish prosecution service said in a statement.

Fears of chaotic end to Brexit as Johnson heads for last supper in Brussels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a push to secure a trade deal and avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks. With growing fears of a chaotic no-deal finale to the five-year Brexit crisis when the United Kingdom finally leaves the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31, the 1800 GMT meeting over dinner is cast as a chance to unlock the stalled trade talks.

Turkey's Erdogan shrugs off EU sanctions threat

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the European Union on Wednesday of never acting honestly towards his country and said Ankara was not concerned by any economic sanctions the bloc might impose on it. EU foreign ministers said on Monday Turkey had failed to help end a row with Greece and Cyprus over potential gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, but they left a decision on sanctions for a summit of EU leaders that starts on Thursday.

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86% efficacy, the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials. While the positive data comes soon after last month's upbeat results from Western rivals, such as Pfizer Inc, Moderna, AstraZeneca Plc and from Russia, neither the UAE nor Sinopharm have released detailed data from the pivotal study.

Cabin fever: Singapore cruise passengers stuck in rooms after COVID-19 case

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore remained confined in their cabins for more than 14 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port. All passengers aboard the Quantum of the Seas vessel had cleared a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the virus up to three days before the four-day cruise started on Monday.

U.S. envoy says ties with South Korea will remain strong under Biden

A senior U.S. envoy on Wednesday said the trust and alliance between Washington and Seoul will remain firm regardless of the upcoming change in administrations, South Korea's foreign ministry said. The remarks came as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who helped lead unsuccessful efforts to turn U.S. President Donald Trump's personal outreach to North Korea into progress in denuclearisation talks, met with South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.

Turkey's Erdogan to discuss U.S. strains when Biden takes office

President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss strained U.S. relations with President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office, playing down the possibility of sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems. Bilateral ties have been hit by Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, differences in policy on Syria and the detention of U.S. consulate employees and citizens in Turkey.

UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine after two adverse reactions

Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse effects on the first day of rollout. Britain began mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history, starting with the elderly and frontline workers

Scotland would vote to stay part of UK if asked again -PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed Scotland would vote to remain part of the United Kingdom if there was another referendum in the future. "The people of Scotland ... voted in 2014 by a substantial majority to remain in the UK. I believe that was the right decision and I believe that were they ever to be asked in the future the same question again, I believe it would be the same answer," Johnson told parliament.