Revolution agree to terms with A.J. DeLaGarza

The New England Revolution agreed to terms with defender A.J. DeLaGarza, the club announced Thursday.

The move reunited DeLaGarza with former coach Bruce Arena.

DeLaGarza, 33, helped the Los Angeles Galaxy capture three MLS Cups under the watch of Arena. DeLaGarza recorded two goals and four assists in 204 appearances with the club from 2009-16.

"It is a pleasure to welcome A.J. DeLaGarza to the New England Revolution. I've known A.J. for a number of years and know he will be a great addition to our team," Arena said. "A.J. is an experienced defender who can play all positions across the backline. He is a great professional, an excellent communicator, and a tactically sound player. We look forward to working with him in New England."

DeLaGarza left the Galaxy and spent three seasons with the Houston Dynamo (2017-19) before playing with expansion Inter Miami in 2020. All told, DeLaGarza has two goals and eight assists in 266 career MLS appearances (258 starts).

--Field Level Media