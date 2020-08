Franmil Reyes belted two home runs to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 8-5 win at Detroit on Sunday.

The Indians hit five home runs in sweeping the three-game series and extending their winning streak over the Tigers to 20 games, a streak that extends to April of 2019.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the second when Reyes hit an opposite-field home run to the seats in right.

Cleveland widened the lead to 3-0 in the third on a two-run home run to right by Francisco Lindor, but the Tigers rallied in the bottom of the third.

Detroit scored three times on an RBI single by Niko Goodrum and a two-run single by Miguel Cabrera.

The Indians regained the lead at 4-3 in the fifth on a long solo home run to left by Jose Ramirez, but the Tigers tied the game at 4-4 on another RBI single by Cabrera.

The Indians took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on another home run, this time off by Sandy Leon, who hit his first home run of the year to right.

Cleveland wasn't done in the sixth, adding two more runs on an RBI groundout by Ramirez and an RBI double by Lindor to make it 7-4 Indians.

Cleveland pulled away to an 8-4 lead in the seventh on the second home run of the game by Reyes, who launched a bomb to the deepest part of the ballpark in center field. It was estimated at 453 feet.

Detroit mounted a slight rally in the ninth, cutting Cleveland's lead to 8-5 on an RBI single by Victor Reyes.

But with runners on first and second, Jonathan Schoop grounded into a double play to end the game.

Reyes and Lindor each had three hits to lead Cleveland.

Harold Castro went 3-for-4 with a walk to flank Cabrera's three-RBI performance for the Tigers, who have lost five straight.

Oliver Perez (1-0), the Indians' fourth pitcher, picked up the win. Reliever John Schreiber (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs and three hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

--Field Level Media