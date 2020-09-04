Reynolds' homer rallies Pirates to 6-2 win over Cubs

Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer and Cole Tucker a two-run single, both with two outs, as the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided being swept by the visiting Chicago Cubs with a 6-2 win on Thursday.

Reynolds, who before the game returned after the birth of his first child and came off the paternity list, also doubled for Pittsburgh (11-24), which had lost five of six.

Victor Caratini hit an RBI single for the Cubs (22-15), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker (1-0), making his fifth start, picked up his first major league win. In five innings, he gave up two runs, one of them earned, and seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Chicago starter Alec Mills (3-3) pitched five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Cubs center fielder Ian Happ left in the fourth inning after he fouled a ball into his face. He was alert when he exited. The club called it a contusion near his right eye and reported that X-rays showed no fractures.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second. Kyle Schwarber singled with one out and advanced on a wild pitch. Willson Contreras struck out, and Jason Heyward walked. Caratini drove in Schwarber with a single.

In the third, Jason Kipnis reached on an infield single, went to third on Happ's double to left and scored on third baseman J.T. Riddle's throwing error for a 2-0 Cubs lead.

Pittsburgh rallied in the bottom of the third. John Ryan Murphy doubled and went to third as Kipnis bobbled a grounder by Tucker. Murphy scored on Erik Gonzalez's sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. Gregory Polanco followed with a single, sending Tucker to third. Reynolds then golfed his third homer to right for a 4-2 Pirates lead.

In the sixth against reliever Jason Adam, Adam Frazier walked, Anthony Alford reached on Adam's error and Riddle hit into a fielder's choice. After Murphy struck out, Tucker dropped a base hit into shallow left to drive in two to increase it to 6-2.

