Rivera says his final cancer treatment is Monday

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said his last day of cancer treatment is Monday.

"What I've been told is it's headed in the right direction," Rivera said Friday, adding that he will have to undergo follow-up scans.

Diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in August, Rivera has not missed any games and only skipped a few practices in his first season in the nation's capital.

Rivera, 58, said the treatments often left him exhausted and were "like having a 300-pound gorilla on my back."

Washington (1-5) hosts the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

--Field Level Media