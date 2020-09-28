Rivers hits milestones as Colts rout Jets

Philip Rivers threw his 400th career touchdown pass and also went over the 60,000-yard mark as the Indianapolis Colts rolled to a 36-7 victory over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday.

Rivers reached the 400-touchdown mark with a 1-yard scoring pass to Mo Alie-Cox in the second quarter and passed the 60,000-yardage mark just before halftime. Rivers ranks sixth in NFL history in both categories.

Rivers completed 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown for the Colts (2-1). Xavier Rhodes (two interceptions) and T.J. Carrie each returned interceptions for scores, and Jonathan Taylor rushed for a touchdown before the estimated 7,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York's Sam Darnold threw both pick-sixes and also was intercepted by Rhodes in the Colts' end zone as he threw at least three in a game for the fifth time in 29 NFL games. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 168 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Berrios.

The Jets (0-3) have been outscored 94-37 this season in their second straight poor start. They started 0-4 last season in coach Adam Gase's first year on the job.

Rivers finished the game with 60,065 career yards, and he also registered his 125th victory as an NFL starting quarterback.

The other players in the 400-touchdown club are Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (550 entering Sunday), Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (544 entering Sunday), Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Dan Marino (420).

The Colts outgained the Jets 353-260.

Darnold's tough day began on the opening possession as Rhodes intercepted him on the fifth play and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown just 2:35 into the game.

Darnold rebounded with the scoring pass to Berrios, but Rivers answered with touchdown No. 400 to Alie-Cox to give the Colts a 14-7 lead with 14:13 left in the half. Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard field goal increased the margin to 10 with 8:38 left.

The Colts pulled away in the second half with 19 unanswered points. Taylor scored from the 1 with 5:21 left in the third quarter to make it 24-7.

The defense was back in action on the final play of the quarter as Carrie picked off Darnold and raced 47 yards for a touchdown.

Later, Indianapolis' Justin Houston sacked Darnold in the end zone to make the score 33-7 with 4:46 left. It was the second straight game the Colts notched a safety -- they sacked Minnesota's Kirk Cousins in the end zone last week.

Blankenship capped the scoring with a 41-yard field goal with 2:04 left.

