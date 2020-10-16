Rockets GM Morey steps down

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced Thursday that he will step down on Nov. 1 after 13 seasons at the helm of the franchise.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone was promoted to general manager.

"For me, it was just a great run," Morey told ESPN. "Personally, the timing worked for me. My youngest son just graduated from high school, and it was just the right time to see what's next with family and other potential things in the future. It just felt like the right time."

Morey plans to remain with the team as an adviser, assisting in the search to find a replacement for head coach Mike D'Antoni. The club has been interviewing candidates to replace D'Antoni with Stone playing a big role in those discussions.

Morey is considering moving on from sports, according to ESPN.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told ESPN, "He had always said, 'I'm not going to be here forever,' and, 'At some point, I might want to go back to the East Coast.' I didn't think it was going to happen. I knew that this was that year, but Daryl's been here (almost) 15 years. I was surprised, but yet I remembered the previous conversations. He's reminded me of that a few times."

The Rockets have the longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances in the NBA at eight.

