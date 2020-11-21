Rockets reportedly land F Wood for three years, $41M

The Houston Rockets are set to acquire free agent Christian Wood in a sign-and-trade deal with the Detroit Pistons, ESPN and the Houston Chronicle reported Friday.

The 6-foot-10 forward/center reportedly would receive a three-year, $41 million contract. He would move from Michigan to Texas as part of the trade that sent Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick in the Wednesday draft (University of Washington forward Isaiah Stewart) to Detroit in exchange for a future first-round pick, according to the Chronicle.

Wood, 25, spent his first 3 1/2 NBA season as a little-used journeyman reserve, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers (2015-16), Charlotte Hornets (2016-17), Milwaukee Bucks (2018-19), New Orleans Pelicans (2018-19) and Detroit (2019-20).

However, after the Pistons traded center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6 and installed Wood in the starting lineup, Wood responded by averaging 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds in the remaining 13 games of the season.

He entered 2019-20 averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, having started just twice in 51 NBA games.

Wood's career averages are now up to 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Wood joins a Houston roster that is overshadowed by uncertainty amid whispers that the team's two superstars, guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook, are hoping to move elsewhere.

