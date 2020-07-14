Rockets' Westbrook announces he has coronavirus

Houston Rockets star and former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Westbrook revealed the news on social media. He was not on the team plane when the Rockets traveled to Florida on Thursday, where the NBA will resume play later this month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

"I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando," Westbrook tweeted. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot.

Westbrook averaged 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists before the season came to a halt on March 11 amid the pandemic.

--Field Level Media