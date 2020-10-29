Rockies decline INF Murphy's $12M option

Veteran infielder Daniel Murphy is headed to free agency after the Colorado Rockies declined his $12 million mutual option on Wednesday, paying him a $6 million buyout.

Murphy signed with the Rockies as a free agent in December 2018, and he made $24 million over his two years in Colorado, including the buyout.

A longtime second baseman with the New York Mets (2008-09, 2011-15), the Washington Nationals (2016-18) and the Chicago Cubs (2018), Murphy moved to first base with Colorado.

He hit .279 with 13 homers and 78 RBIs over 132 games in 2019, then batted .236 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 40 games during the abbreviated 2020 season. Murphy, 35, lost his starting job to rookie Josh Fuentes in September.

A three-time All-Star, Murphy was the runner-up for National League MVP in 2016, when he led the league with 47 doubles, a .595 slugging percentage and a .985 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He hit .337 with 25 homers and 104 RBIs for Washington that year, all three figures representing career highs.

In 1,452 career games over 12 major league seasons, Murphy has a .296 average, a .341 on-base percentage, a .455 slugging percentage, 138 homers and 735 RBIs.

Murphy was a 13th-round pick of the Mets in the 2006 draft out of Jacksonville University.

