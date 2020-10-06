Rodgers fires 4 TD passes as Packers top Falcons

Aaron Rodgers passed for four touchdowns and Robert Tonyan caught a career-best three scoring passes to lead the host Green Bay Packers to a 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Rodgers completed 27 of 33 passes for 327 yards, with one of his TD passes going to Aaron Jones. Tonyan accumulated 98 yards on six catches, Jamaal Williams caught eight passes for 95 yards and Jones had 111 scrimmage yards (71 rushing, 40 receiving) for the Packers (4-0).

Matt Ryan completed 28 of 39 passes for 285 yards for the Falcons (0-4). Todd Gurley rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones caught four passes in the first half to become the franchise's all-time receptions leader with 812. He surpassed Roddy White, who had 808 from 2005-15. Jones missed the second half after aggravating a hamstring injury.

Olamide Zaccheaus led Atlanta's receivers with eight catches for 86 yards.

Packers standout receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) missed his second straight game.

Za'Darius Smith had three sacks for Green Bay, which outgained the Falcons 403 yards to 327.

Rodgers passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns to help the Packers take a 20-3 halftime lead.

Rodgers threw a 6-yard scoring pass to wide-open Aaron Jones in the left flat with 10:01 left in the opening quarter. The Packers reached the Atlanta 1-yard line on their next possession before the Falcons made a big fourth-down stuff on Williams.

Suddenly inspired Atlanta then hogged the ball for 20 plays and 10:36 of clock time while moving 94 yards to the Green Bay 5. However, the drive stalled and ended with Elliott Fry's 23-yard field goal with 7:38 left in the first half.

Rodgers and Tonyan teamed on touchdown passes of 19 and 8 yards in the final 2:28 of the half to account for the 17-point margin. Mason Crosby missed the extra point after the first of those two touchdowns.

The Falcons found the end zone when Gurley scored on a 5-yard run with 7:20 left in the third quarter. Fry missed the extra point.

Rogers connected with Tonyan for the third time on a 21-yarder to make it 27-9 with 5:18 left in the third. Gurley scored on a 3-yard run to bring Atlanta within 11 with 12:52 left in the game before Crosby booted a 48-yard field goal with 5:55 remaining.

--Field Level Media